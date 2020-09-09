The 5 best PC gaming headsets under $100

Corsair HS50 Gaming Headset – Image via Corsair Corsair HS50 Gaming Headset – Image via Corsair Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset – Image via Logitech Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset HyperX Cloud 2 Gaming Headset – Image via HyperX HyperX Cloud 2 Gaming Headset – Image via HyperX Corsair HS60 Pro Gaming Headset – Image via Corsair Corsair HS60 Pro Gaming Headset – Image via Corsair EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset – Image via EPOS Sennheiser EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset – Image via EPOS Sennheiser

Though gaming headsets don’t improve your performance as far as frame rates go, they’re an essential part of any gamer’s setup if they’re playing at a competitive level. A good gaming monitor allows players to see faster than players with regular monitors with their high refresh rate, while gaming mice and keyboards ensure lightning-fast reactions, but an esports-ready headset helps you be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Hearing every sound cue a game has to offer is essential when it comes to mapping the circumstances around you. This can be the foundation of clutching a vital round in games like CS:GO and VALORANT.

The best gaming headsets on the market feature the best audio quality and some of that RGB bling but they can cost a fortune, especially if you just built a high-end gaming PC. Fortunately, you don’t have to empty your wallet to increase your overall audio quality. While there will always be room for improvement, a budget headset will still significantly improve your hearing experience both during gaming and while consuming content.

The following headsets feature a nice, balanced sound quality, and a decent microphone to ensure you can communicate clearly with your squad while playing games. Here are the best PC gaming headsets under $100 that will help you climb up the ranks in the game of your choice.

Corsair HS60 Pro Gaming Headset

RGB has made its way into almost anything related to gaming, even mouse bungees. Though the lights look nice and give each peripheral a unique look, it can increase its price by a nice margin.

If you don’t mind the simplicity, Corsair’s HS60 Pro is one of the more complete headsets in the under $100 price range. It features a solid build with a metal frame. The leatherette earpads are comfy enough for long gaming sessions, but it could also get a bit hot in there in an already warm environment.

You’ll need to download Corsair’s iCue software to take advantage of the headset’s 7.1 capability, which can come in handy in games that do a superb job of handling audio cues. A volume dial and a button to mute your microphone are also present on the left earcup, which makes controlling your audio a seamless experience. The detachable microphone of the headset makes Corsair HS60 Pro suitable for outside usage, too.

The high quality 50-millimeter neodymium drivers provide a pleasant and balanced audio quality. The headset does an excellent job while delivering the mid-level sounds, making it a great pick up if you play games like Fortnite, CS:GO, or VALORANT.

HyperX Cloud 2 Gaming Headset

It’s been a while since the HyperX Cloud 2 first became available to gamers. Released in 2016, the headset became a classic and kept most of its value because it checked all the boxes you’d want from a headset in this price range. It also goes on sale frequently, especially during holiday seasons, turning it almost into a steal if you can take advantage of a sound price reduction.

Cloud 2 features a straightforward but durable design. It comes with a pre-included sound card, which amplifies the overall sound experience and also doubles as a handy control panel. There’s a dedicated button for the headset’s 7.1 mode, but the overall 7.1 experience is a tiny step behind its competition. The nylon carry-on bag that comes in the box makes carrying the Cloud 2 around an effortless process.

In addition to its own purse, the headset’s compatibility with different audio outputs makes it the perfect travel buddy. The sound card features a USB output, but the headset itself uses 3.5-millimeter audio jacks to function without it. A two-plug airplane adapter is almost the cherry on top, making HyperX one of the most compatible headsets on the market.

The headset’s large 53-millimeter drivers provide a pleasant audio quality that makes sounds like footsteps and gun shots from a distance more noticeable. Cloud 2’s detachable microphone is more than enough for simple in-game communications, but you may need to invest in a studio-grade microphone if you’re looking to improve your stream’s audio quality.

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset

Though the Logitech G Pro gaming headset sits slightly above the $100-price point, the headset frequently goes on sale and drops down to the upper half of the price range. The amount of value it offers is unmatched when it comes to its microphone quality. It’ll still be a decent buy even if you decide to up your budget and pull the trigger instead of playing the waiting game.

The lightweight headset comes with two pairs of ear pads being leatherette and microsuede. While leatherette is noticeably better when it comes to sound isolation, the microsuede earpads are wonderful for anyone who suffers from having their ears get hot quickly. The volume adjusters and the mute microphone button are included on the braided cable, and the microphone is detachable as well.

The only thing that prevents the G Pro from being the best headset on this list is its 40mm neodymium drivers. Though noticing the difference is hard, the overall audio quality is worse than its rivals. It makes up for this with its top-of-the-line microphone, which does a great job eliminating almost all background noise. It’s potentially the best headset microphone you’ll find in this price range.

Logitech markets this headset as the perfect fit for competitive players and even allows gamers to check out the sound profiles of professional players who are sponsored by Logitech. You’ll need to download the Logitech Gaming Software to do so, but the rest is a self-explanatory process.

Corsair HS50 Gaming Headset

We’ve been exploring the upper part of the $100 price range so far, but it’s also possible to find some bang-for-your-buck options on the lower side of the spectrum. Corsair is good at cutting all the unnecessary corners that don’t affect a product’s overall quality while lowering its prices.

Corsair HS50 is a stereo headset. While most headsets in the HS50’s price range suffer from subpar build quality that renders them useless in a couple of years, Corsair HS50 feels like it was set out on a quest to end the stereotype. The memory foam ear cups make wearing the headset a comfortable experience even during prolonged gaming sessions. The volume adjuster and the mute microphone button are placed on the left earpiece.

While the audio quality of HS50 is nowhere near mind-blowing, it’s still solid and it’s difficult to ask for more at this price range. The 50-millimeter drivers sound well and balanced. The headset’s microphone delivers your voice in the clearest way possible and can certainly match a high-tier headset’s voice quality when it’s paired with a decent sound card.

Most 7.1 headsets below the $300-price range deliver a less-than-ideal 7.1 experience, and if you’re after perfection, getting yourself the best stereo headset can be better than getting one of the low-tier 7.1 headsets. The HS50 also shines when it comes to consuming content like music, videos, and movies.

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset

When it comes to quality headsets, it’s hard to leave Sennheiser out of the race. The German giant has been in the industry even before competitive gaming was a focus, and it’s pivoted nicely over the years to deliver what gamers need in a headset.

Gamers with large ears or anyone that prefers a little bit of more room inside the ear cups will appreciate the EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300’s XL memory foam pads. The headset notably allows more airflow than the other headsets on our list, but this weakens its sound isolation capabilities. There isn’t a button to mute your microphone on the headset since lifting up the microphone mutes it automatically. A volume control wheel is located on the right earpiece.

The headset’s 50-millimeter drivers deliver a crisp audio quality, but it could be considered bass-heavy if you consider yourself an audiophile. It’s easier to hear and notice the lower tunes like footsteps with the GSP 300, and the microphone quality makes it feel like the headset is punching above its weight. The microphone of the GSP 300 eliminates almost all the background noise. It saves countless gamers from the static buzzing sound that turns Discord calls into a game of “Mafia,” where gamers try to identify who’s responsible for the annoying microphone feedback.