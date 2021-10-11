The 5 best Nvidia Reflex compatible gaming mice of 2021

Nvidia Reflex ecosystem allows select mice and monitors to work together to provide a better competitive gaming experience with maximum performance.

The Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer (RLA) detects clicks coming from a mouse and measures the time it takes for the luminescence of pixels in a designated area of the monitor, like the muzzle of a gun, to change on the screen. This allows players a look at the time between the click and luminescence change to precisely adjust their system settings and obtain the lowest latency possible.

While the following mice don’t perform better in the RLA, they are the best mice on the market that are also compatible with RLA. Here are the best Nvidia Reflex compatible gaming mice of 2021.

Best high-end Nvidia Reflex compatible gaming mouse

Razer Viper Ultimate

Image via Razer

Razer’s Viper Ultimate is available in a few colors, including black, Quartz, Mercury, and a Cyberpunk 2077-themed version. The mouse itself weighs 74 grams, but the Quartz and Mercury colorways weigh 78 grams.

Unlike the DeathAdder V2, the Viper Ultimate uses Hyperspeed Wireless technology alongside a Razer Speedflex cable for wired connections. However, the mouse is not compatible with Nvidia RLA while being used wirelessly.

What makes this ambidextrous mouse stand out from the rest is its charging dock. The wireless charging dock comes with RGB and allows users to charge their Viper Ultimate without plugging in any cables. This is a useful feature outside of the RLA that helps justify the Viper’s steep price tag.

As far as the sensor is concerned, the Viper Ultimate uses Razer’s Focus+ optical sensor with support for up to 20,000 DPI. The switches on the mouse have an estimated lifetime of up to 70 million clicks.

Each option of the Viper Ultimate costs just under $150, but the Cyberpunk 2077 edition of the Viper Ultimate costs about $160. The Viper Ultimate is an expensive but convenient option if money isn’t an issue.

Best mid-range Nvidia Reflex compatible gaming mouse

Razer DeathAdder V2

Image via Razer

Razer’s DeathAdder V2 uses a proprietary Focus+ sensor that supports up to 20,000 DPI and switches that have an estimated lifetime of 70 million clicks.

The mouse weighs 82 grams, which is more than 20 grams lighter than the DeathAdder Elite, making it a solid in-between option for those that want their mouse to feel a bit more grounded than others.

It also happens to be a relatively inexpensive mouse in the Razer lineup. The DeathAdder V2 comes in at just under $70, which, while not exactly a budget mouse, makes it a much more affordable option for those who are also looking to buy from one of the big-name gaming brands.

Razer’s wireless DeathAdder V2 Pro is also an Nvidia Reflex-compatible mouse, though the Pro version is much more expensive at almost $130, and RLA does not support it in wireless mode.

Best budget Nvidia Reflex compatible gaming mouse

HyperX Pulsefire Haste

Image via HyperX

For those on a budget, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste is one of the most recent additions to the lineup of Nvidia Reflex compatible mice. It’s also a solid choice for those who aren’t looking to fork over that much cash on a mouse.

While the Pulsefire Haste comes with a budget price tag, it doesn’t sacrifice the performance many more expensive options provide. This mouse comes equipped with a HyperFlex USB 2.0 cable, weighs just 59 grams, and a PixArt 3335 sensor that supports up to 16,000 DPI, all of which is very similar to the Logitech G Pro X Superlight but much more budget-friendly. It has an estimated lifetime of 60 million clicks, which is similar to the SteelSeries Rival 3.

HyperX’s Pulsefire Haste comes in at less than $50, making it an affordable and efficient option for competitive players. The Pulsefire Haste also includes grip tape, which doesn’t ship with many other mouse options, especially for this price.

Best wireless Nvidia Reflex compatible gaming mouse

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE

Screengrab via Corsair

If a wireless connection is a higher priority, then Corsair’s Dark Core RGB Pro SE is a fairly affordable option that falls on the shortlist of only five wireless mice compatible with Nvidia Reflex.

The Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE uses a USB-C cable for a wired connection or 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections for wireless mode. Using this mouse wirelessly over a 2.4GHz connection with the included lighting effects will give users up to 16 hours of use or up to 36 hours of wireless use with lighting off. However, when choosing to use the mouse with a Bluetooth connection with standard lighting, it will provide up to 18 hours, or up to 50 hours with lighting off.

Unlike the Razer Viper Ultimate, the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE is a mouse with some weight to it, coming in at 142 grams. At 5 inches long, 3.5 inches wide, and 1.7 inches tall, this mouse is a hefty pick for users with larger hands.

Corsair’s Dark Core RGB Pro SE wireless mouse uses a PAW 3392 optical sensor with support for up to 18,000 DPI and uses a nearly 6-foot long braided cable for use with a wired connection and charging.

Out of the few Nvidia Reflex compatible mice that also support a wireless connection, the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE is the most well-rounded option for those that prefer to lose the cables. It’s also a relatively affordable option coming in at just under $80.

Best lightweight Nvidia Reflex compatible gaming mouse

Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Image via Logitech

For those that like their mice to feel a bit more weightless, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is another high-performing, yet expensive, option. Weighing less than 63 grams, compared to the hefty 82 grams of Razer’s DeathAdder V2, this is one of the lightest mice on this list.

Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight uses the HERO 25K sensor with support for up to 25,600 DPI. The same sensor is present in other Logitech mice like the G603, G903, and G Pro, among many others.

Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology helps deliver a precise and consistent lightweight experience. With a wireless battery life of 70 hours, this mouse offers users plenty of playtime on a single charge. While Lightspeed wireless technology is a main selling point of the G Pro X Superlight, it is not compatible with Nvidia RLA.

The G Pro X Superlight may be one of the lightest mice on this list, but it certainly isn’t budget-friendly. Coming in at just about $150, the G Pro Superlight is one of the most expensive mice on this list, second only to the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 edition.