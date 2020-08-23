The 5 best cube PC cases in 2020

Corsair Crystal 280X RGB Case – Image via Corsair Corsair Crystal 280X RGB Case – Image via Corsair Thermaltake Core V21 SPCC Micro ATX Cube Case – Image via Corsair Thermaltake Core V21 SPCC Micro ATX Cube Case – Image via Corsair Corsair Carbide Series Air 540 High Airflow ATX Cube Case – Image via Corsair Corsair Carbide Series Air 540 High Airflow ATX Cube Case – Image via Corsair anidees AI Crystal Cube AR V3 Dual Chamber Tempered Glass Case – Image via anidees anidees AI Crystal Cube AR V3 Dual Chamber Tempered Glass Case – Image via anidees anidees AI Crystal Cube AR V3 Dual Chamber Tempered Glass Case – Image via anidees Fractal Design Node 804 -Image via Fractal Design Fractal Design Node 804 -Image via Fractal Design

Building a PC has become more complicated over the years. Gamers used to pick the best hardware, stuff them into a roomy case, and call it a day. While some people still do that, many gamers find themselves puzzled with other variables that can turn building a gaming rig into a 3D chess match.

One of the most common factors that push builders to hesitation is portability. Though it may not be a criterion for anyone that travels once or twice a year, the gaming world has become more hectic with LAN tournaments and parties. You can choose to buy a laptop, but they’ll always fall short compared to any PC that you’ll build with the same budget. This is where mini, micro-ATX, and cube cases come into the picture.

Cube cases vary in size and can belong to both mini and micro-ITX categories. Their shape is what makes them unique, and they still contain everything a competitive gamer would need in their PC cases from tempered glass side panels to PSU shrouds.

With countless options on the market, picking the perfect cube PC case for your needs can be quite the struggle. We went through all the viable options available and compiled the following list with the best ones in terms of quality and performance.

Here’re the best cube PC cases that’ll give your gaming system the look it deserves.

Corsair Carbide Series Air 540 High Airflow ATX Cube Case

Corsair is a household name within the PC case industry. The company has a product suitable for every type of gamer. Whether you’re a RGB enthusiast or someone who is just after pure quality, you can find a Corsair case for precisely what you’re looking for.

Corsair Carbide AIR540 features a slick-matte look and comes pre-equipped with Corsair’s Air Series AF140L fans. There’s room for two more fans on the top of the case to increase the airflow even further. The dual-chamber design of the case also prevents your internals from overheating, and there are included dust filters to cover air intakes. You’ll still have to clean them once in a while, however, since filters can also get overrun with dust.

AIR 540 supports CPU coolers that aren’t taller than 6.7 inches (170.18 millimeters) and GPUs that are up to 12.6 inches (320.04 millimeters) long. Though your GPU options will be limited due to the size limitation, there are still powerful options to make your rig high-end. It makes up for this by being compatible with a wide range of motherboards, however, allowing you to choose from E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, and Mini ITX motherboards to go with your system.

Weight: 16.31 pounds

Estimated size: 17.99 by 16.30 by 13.11 inches

Fractal Design Node 804 Cube Case

Most gamers enjoy some bling on their hardware. Taking a simplistic route is still possible, however, and it can even get you more in terms of quality. While all the lights and different styles look nice, most manufacturers sacrifice from build quality to ensure a decent looking product. Investing in a straightforward case can often net you more durability and a product with a longer lifespan.

Fractal Design’s Node 804 looks like a mini-fridge that you thought was a part of a desk. You can fit in graphics cards that are about 12.6 inches and case fans up to 6.3 inches. Node 804 also supports liquid cooling solutions, meaning you can modify it with one that’s smaller than 11 inches to keep your temperatures down while playing the most resource-hungry games.

The aluminum/steel case supports micro-ATX and mini-ITX motherboard types. Though it has a top-notch build quality, its storage capability makes it a solid contender in its price range. Node 804 can store up to eight 3.5-inch and four 2.5-inch storage devices, or 10 3.5-inch and two 2.5-inch storage units.

Weight: 13.2 pounds

Estimated size: 13.5 by 12.1 by 15.3 inches

Thermaltake Core V21 SPCC Micro ATX Cube Case

A quality case is a protective shell over your gaming rig. If you believe that you’re more than careful enough while carrying it around, it wouldn’t hurt to cut corners from your case and opt-in for a budget option. Though Thermaltake’s Core V21 is definitely a high-end case in terms of usability, it falls slightly behind its competition when it comes to build quality.

Core V21 gives the option of mounting your motherboard both horizontally and vertically, which gives a lot of options on how to place your internals while building your PC. The case features a chamber concept design that helps a great deal with cooling and comes with cable management spaces, which are essential for small form-factor PCs to avoid crowdedness inside.

The case comes packed with a single 7.87-inch front fan. The out-of-the-box cooling game of the case can seem weak, but you can easily level it up with liquid cooling solutions or extra fans. Prefer choosing CPU coolers that are shorter than 7.3 inches, however, since anything longer won’t fit into the case.

It supports micro-ATX and mini-ITX motherboards. The maximum size of a GPU you can fit inside is 13.8 inches.

Weight: 14.33 pounds

Estimated size: 16.70 by 12.60 by 13.20 inches

Corsair Crystal 280X RGB Case

The first few options on our list may have given you the impression that it may be hard to find a quality RGB cube case. Though the options are surely limited, there are some hidden gems.

Corsair Crystal 280X RGB is perfectly compatible with micro-ATX and mini-ITX motherboards. The case comes with two pre-installed RGB front fans, and there’s enough room for up to six 4.72-inch fans or a 9.44-inch radiator. Three sides of the case are covered with tempered glass, allowing your RGB hardware to show their true potential and turn your room into a mini-disco once you dim the lights.

The flexible storage space of the Crystal 280X also makes it an overall solid choice. The case can store up to 3.5-inch drivers and three 2.5-inch ones, which is more than enough for all kinds of gamers. All the entrance points of the Crystal 280X, including the PSU, are covered with dust filters. We recommend cleaning these dust filters every two-to-three months to keep them good as new.

The unique feature of this case is its Direct Airflow Path cooling technology. The patented design of Corsair directs cool air to the hottest components first, ensuring a balance in terms of the temperature inside of your rig.

Weight: 15.93 pounds

Estimated size: 15.67 by 10.87 by 13.82 inches

Anidees AI Crystal Cube AR V3 Dual Chamber Tempered Glass Case

anidees AI Crystal Cube AR V3 Dual Chamber Tempered Glass Case – Image via anidees

If you are ready to take the next step in terms of RGB, then the flashy Anidees AI Crystal Cube case can be the one for you. Standing on top of the budget hill, the AI Crystal Cube can change the whole vibe of a room by itself.

The case features five-millimeter thick glass panels and comes with five RGB fans. The inside of the case is spacey enough to fit E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, and Mini ITX motherboards and a 9.44-inch radiator. AI Crystal can hold GPUs up to 13.2 inches and CPU coolers that aren’t taller than 6.7 inches.

In addition to its glass panels, the RGB fans of the case are also compatible with software such as ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and GIGABYTE RGB Fusion. This means that the case fans can work in harmony with other internals that works with the same software.

Weight: 21.1 pounds

Estimated size: 15.82 by 12.24 by 15.9 inches