The 3 best ambidextrous gaming mice of 2020

SteelSeries Sensei Ten Gaming Mouse – Image via SteelSeries Razer Viper Gaming Mouse – Image via Razer Zowie ZA Series- Image via Zowie SteelSeries Sensei 310 Gaming Mouse – Image via SteelSeries SteelSeries Sensei Ten Gaming Mouse – Image via SteelSeries Zowie FK Series- Image via Zowie Zowie FK Series- Image via Zowie Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse – Image via Razer SteelSeries Sensei 310 Gaming Mouse – Image via SteelSeries Razer Viper Mini Gaming Mouse – Image via Razer Zowie FK Series- Image via Zowie

When the topic is competitive gaming, the first thing you should do is ensure you play in the optimal conditions by investing in a suitable gaming PC. Once that’s out of the way, the next order of business is training your reflexes, and only gaming peripherals can help you transition those lightning-fast movements into the game of your choice without any delay.

The best gaming mice come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, making it harder to find the perfect one for your needs. While the size and the sensor of the mouse plays a huge role in offering the best performance possible, one should also consider a mouse’s ergonomics.

Though there isn’t a best ergonomic shape since it’s a personal preference, each style has its own perks. Ambidextrous gaming mice generally work better for finger-and-claw grip users, while more traditional ones favor palm grip enthusiasts. Left-handed gamers can also find ambidextrous gaming mouse more ideal for competitive gaming because finding a top-of-the-line left-handed mouse is quite a difficult challenge. The neutral shape of ambidextrous gaming mice is the sole reason behind its benefits, and they have been widely popular in professional scenes like CS:GO and VALORANT.

The main reason behind their fame is because ambidextrous gaming mice were all the rage during the early years of gaming. The legendary Microsoft Optical mouse was the go-to choice of almost all CS 1.6 pro players before more modern options came to be. Call it a habit or just a gimmick, but ambidextrous gaming mice can also feel better for you and cause you to ditch whatever you’re currently using.

Here are the best ambidextrous gaming mice you can pick up today to start a new era in your gaming career.

SteelSeries Sensei Ten

Image via SteelSeries Image via SteelSeries – Image via SteelSeries Image via SteelSeries

Microsoft’s Optical mouse kicked off the increasing demand for ambidextrous gaming mice, but SteelSeries perfected the formula and capitalized on the opportunity. The company took the successful recipe and matched it with its high-end sensors, which was everything the gamers needed.

The Sensei series evolved throughout the years, but the iconic design always stayed the same. This ambidextrous mouse features SteelSeries’ latest TrueMove Pro sensor, which was developed side to side with PixArt. SteelSeries describes the sensor as “it was designed to outperform any mouse on any mousepad.” The sensor of the mouse can push up to 18,000 DPI with a 450 IPS tracking speed. Combined with 50G acceleration, TrueMove Pro is definitely one of the best sensors on the market.

The sensor’s precision lays under the hood of its ability to consistently prevent your mouse from readjusting as you lift it up and down. Gamers generally lift their mouse when they run out of space, which can also mess up with your crosshair in the process, requiring you to perform extra movements to get your crosshair where it was before. The mouse’s mechanical switches, instead of the standard spring ones, ensure a 60-million click life that is durable enough for years.

The polymer build of the mouse makes it more durable and keeps it lightweight. You’ll have access to eight programmable buttons that you can freely program with SteelSeries’ software. The mouse’s premium matte finish is a life-saver for any gamer with sweaty hands or hates glossy finishes.

If you find the Sensei Ten a tiny bit expensive for what it offers, you can also check out its predecessor Sensei 310. The 310 comes with a slightly worse sensor, which’s still great compared to its own competition. The 310 goes on sale quite frequently since there’s a more updated version of it available, so you can definitely find yourself a bargain.

SteelSeries Sensei Ten Dimensions : 4.94 by 2.70 by 1.54 inches

: 4.94 by 2.70 by 1.54 inches SteelSeries Sensei 310 Dimensions: 4.93 by 2.77 by 1.53 inches

BenQ Zowie FK Series

BenQ Zowie FK Series- Image via BenQ Zowie BenQ Zowie FK Series- Image via BenQ Zowie BenQ Zowie FK Series- Image via BenQ Zowie BenQ Zowie ZA Series- Image via BenQ Zowie

Zowie is one of the more popular brands among first-person-shooter (FPS) players. The company favors simplicity above all else and focuses only on improving the user experience by providing pure performance.

The FK series applies the ambidextrous ergonomics to a low profile mouse, which works great for gamers with average and smaller than average hands. The mouse still comes in three different sizes to make sure there’s a perfect fit for everyone, and the 3310 optical sensor of the mouse can ramp up to 3200 DPI.

The maximum polling rate of 1000 Hz ensures the least possible response time between your actions, and the lift off distance is ideal for gamers that can’t give up the habit. There are five buttons around the mouse, and you can customize Zowie’s software to perform desired customizations. FK series’ overall weight is also considerably light compared to its competition, and since it doesn’t feature the honeycomb design that turns gaming mice lightweight, it’s even more impressive.

The mouse matte/rubberized finish makes it so that it never slips out of your hand. Zowie’s cable design also manages to keep it out of your hand, which will be quite welcomed by all gamers that don’t own a mouse bungee. FK series’ build quality helps them last for quite a while, and the Huano switches used in the buttons of the mouse will make sure that it doesn’t give up on you when you need it the most.

Consider your previous mouse’s size while choosing your next Zowie mouse and take advantage of the company’s detailed size guidelines. If you’re looking for something taller/high-profile, check out the ZA series of Zowie. ZA gaming mice offer everything that an FK mouse has to offer but in different sizes.

BenQ Zowie FK1 Dimensions : 5.03 by 1.45 by 1.06 inches

: 5.03 by 1.45 by 1.06 inches BenQ Zowie FK2 Dimensions : 4.90 by 2.50 by 1.40 inches

: 4.90 by 2.50 by 1.40 inches BenQ Zowie FK1+ Dimensions: 5.00 by 2.68 by 1.45 inches

Razer Viper

Razer Viper Gaming Mouse – Image via Razer Razer Viper Mini Gaming Mouse – Image via Razer Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse – Image via Razer

Razer, one of the most known brands in gaming, entered the ambidextrous market a bit late. The company was too busy managing its own hit design, Deathadder, which also became a phenomenon in the gaming world. While the Deathadder still sells like hotcakes, the ambidextrous market was just too big for Razer to pass on, and it came up with one of the lightest designs possible to have a chance against its rivals.

Razer Viper Ultimate is one of the most advanced and lightweight mice available. Featuring an ambidextrous design usually gets mentioned later with this mouse since it has so much value packed under its shell. The Razer Viper Ultimate features Razer’s optical mouse switches, which are the tiny versions of its keyboard switches that redefined the market. This switch technology uses infrared light beams to register clicks, which lowers the overall response time down to 0.2 milliseconds. This almost instantaneous response rate makes sure that you react faster than anyone in the game.

Razer’s 5G optical sensor completes the technicalities of the mouse. The sensor can go up to 16,000 in terms of DPI, and it’s quite a precise one. The lift-off distance is excellent, which helps to keep your crosshair still while you readjust your mouse. The mouse’s weight of 0.15 pounds places it into another league of its own. Lightweight gaming mice are the best for gamers that prefer playing with lower DPI levels since they’ll need to perform more swift movements than anyone else.

Razer uses a branded SpeedFlex cable to connect the Viper Ultimate to your PC, which was designed to allow smoother swipes. This means that you should hardly feel the cable while moving your mouse around, reducing the need for a mouse bungee at the same time.

The Viper also comes in two different forms. Ultimate is the wireless that also features a better sensor, and the Viper Mini is a tiny bit smaller at a lighter weight. The Ultimate version can also be used with wires, but the HyperSpeed wireless technology makes it less needed. HyperSpeed allows the Ultimate version to match its wired rivals’ response times and paves the way for next-level flick shots.