The 10 best wireless headsets for gaming

Wireless devices are stylish and clean. Thanks to the lack of wires, there’s no stray cables to catch on corners.

Wireless headsets are one of the best options for wireless peripherals. They offer better mobility and can’t be destroyed by damaged cables. The downside to wireless is the potential for connectivity issues, limited battery life, and the need to charge it. Connectivity is rarely a problem but using a Bluetooth dongle instead of a cable directly in the PC can cause a slight delay in audio. It won’t be noticeable in a good headset, however.

As wireless as headsets may be, they are still bound to a charging cable after a few hours of use. A regular charging routine will keep you free of the charging cable. But should you miss one or the battery isn’t good, you’ll find yourself tied to a USB port as though you bought a wired headset.

We found the best wireless headsets available at a variety of price ranges. While there is a range, wireless tends to run more expensive than its wired counterparts.

Corsair Virtuoso

At a glance:

Lightweight and comfortable

20Hz to 40,000Hz sound range

Detachable microphone

60-foot range

20-hour battery

Can be used with USB or 3.5mm wires.

On-ear controls

Corsair is an established name in the gaming industry. Known for components and peripherals, the company makes quality products that often include RGB lighting.

The Corsair Virtuoso is an RGB wireless with “uncompromising sound quality.” The headset has a frequency range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz, double that of most other gaming headsets. The earpads are made of memory foam attached to a lightweight aluminum headband. The soft earpads combined with the light headpiece gives it long-lasting comfort.

The detachable microphone delivers quality sound in voice chats, even if it is a little clunky. It has a 20-hour battery so even if you forget to let it charge overnight, you’ll have a chance before jumping into a competitive match. To spare the battery, the headset has a smart sleep and wake feature, recognizing when it’s active and when it’s not.

Corsair Void Elite Wireless

At a glance:

Microfiber and memory foam earpads

20Hz to 30,000Hz range

Flip-to-mute omnidirectional microphone

40-foot range

16-hour battery life

On-ear controls

Corsair’s Void Elite Wireless is a cheaper option to the Virtuoso. It falls just short of the Virtuoso in a lot of ways, including battery life, wireless range, and audio range.

The microphone is built in with a flip-to-mute feature. It is a convenient feature and at least you don’t risk losing your microphone even if it might be just as clunky as the detachable microphone on the Virtuoso. It has a 16-hour battery life, just four hours less than its higher priced competitor. It has a 40-foot wireless range. We expect most people aren’t going 40 to 60 feet out of range of their computer mid conversation, so this difference isn’t a big deal.

If you need a wireless headset and you don’t mind sacrificing a few small features for the cost, this is a good option. It comes in white or black (carbon). The white can be bundled with a mouse or keyboard.

HUHD Wireless Gaming Headset

At a glance:

Lower cost than big competitors

10 hours of battery life, five hours charging time.

33-foot wireless range

Detachable microphone

On-ear controls

If you’re looking to save some money but want a wireless headset, the HUHD wireless gaming headset is a good alternative. It has less features than the higher priced brands available, giving it that lower price point. It’s a mostly plastic model with padded polyurethane headband sheath and earpads. It has a 10-hour battery life but takes five hours to charge. It can be charged overnight and 10 hours should be enough as long as you don’t forget to charge it.

Logitech G733

At a glance:

65-foot wireless range

29-hour battery life

16.9 million colors to personalize your headset

Memory foam earpads

Reversible headband

Detachable Microphone

Advance microphone filters

Available in multiple colors

On-ear controls

Logitech is another established gaming company with a good reputation. The G733 is a good-looking wireless headset with multiple colors and customization options. It comes in four colors: black, white, lilac, and blue and is equipped with dual-zone LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting with preset animations. You can also make your own color variations with the G Hub software.

This headset uses suspension headbands to take some of the pressure off your head. The elastic bands are reversible and can be adjusted slightly for head size or stretching. The headset is equipped with 29 hours of battery life, giving it more than enough for long sessions. The microphone is detachable for those times you just don’t want to talk to anyone. The headset comes with BLUE VO!CE mic filters that make the voice richer, cleaner, and more professional. They can also be customized with the G Hub software. Lighting may drain the battery faster, however.

Logitech G935

At a glance

12 hours without lighting effects, eight hours with lighting

LIGHTSYNC RGB, 16.8 million RGB colors

6mm mic with flip-to-mute feature

Programmable G keys

Can be bought in bundles

At first glance, the Logitech G935 doesn’t measure up to the G733. It has less battery life without lighting and even less with lighting. It has many of the same features including the lighting and color customizations. The price hike and changes are in the build itself. With 50mm audio drivers and better, sturdier material, it’s a stronger headset overall. It does offer some great bundles with the headset. If you’re in need of a keyboard or mouse, both are available as a bundle.

Mpow Air Wireless Gaming Headset

At a glance:

Lower priced than big competitors

Comes in three colors

Noise cancelling

17 hours of battery life

Memory foam ear pads

Up to 39 feet of wireless range

The Mpow Air Wireless is a good option if price is a concern. The headset offers most of the same features as the more expensive alternatives. It has a good range, ensuring that you’ll never get disconnected for being out of range. Its 17-hour battery life surpasses those of fancier headsets.

The main downside is the lack of lighting features. If you’re only interested in a headset, this isn’t a big deal. It does come in three different colors: red, silver, and blue. The main headset is black but the slim metal around the ear pieces will show the chosen color.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

At a glance:

Cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure

Detachable Hyperclear Microphone

Passive noise cancellation

24-hour battery

Memory foam cushions

There are three headsets in the Razer BlackShark line: the V2, the V2 Pro, and the V2 X. The V2 Pro is the most expensive and only wireless option in the BlackShark family. It’s not as flashy as other models, lacking Razer’s signature RGB lighting. What it lacks in style it makes up for in substance. It has a lengthy 24-hour battery, cooling gel-infused ear cushions, memory foam and mesh ear pads for comfort, and a detachable microphone. Razer’s Synapse 3 lets users customize their voice quality and get the most out of their microphones.

Razer Nari Ultimate

At a glance

Retractable microphone

On-ear controls

Haptic feedback

Cooling gel-infused cushions

Razer Chroma capable

Auto-Adjusting

Up to eight hours battery life with chroma and haptic

The Razer Nari Ultimate is an unusual beast of a headset. It features haptic feedback to make the sound more immersive. The headset will vibrate with varying intensity based on the audio. The microphone is retractable, so you’ll never lose it in a drawer or misplace it. And, unlike the BlackShark model above, it is compatible with Razer Chroma and can be personalized with either preset color animations or customized.

Due to the haptics and the lighting, the battery lasts about eight hours. It can be extended to 12 by turning both features off. The haptic feedback is nice, but will be picked up on the microphone.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

At a glance:

Moderately cheaper alternative with a known brand

24-hour battery life

Detachable microphone

On-ear controls

Steel-reinforced headband

Compact USB-C dongle for on-the-go wireless audio

Same speaker as the Arctis 7 for high quality sound

SteelSeries has a lot of wireless options. The Arctis 1 is the cheapest alternative whereas the higher cost ones reach well into the multiple hundreds of dollars. For this reason, we chose the Arctis 1, although all are good wireless choices.

The Arctis 1 has the benefit of good battery, good sound, good quality, and a decent price. It’s a little more expensive than the budget friendly ones on the list, but the features more than make up for it. It offers a 24-hour battery life, more than some of the more expensive options. It has a detachable microphone, on-ear controls, and customization with SteelSeries drivers. It won’t have any RGB lighting to play with, but that’s a small cut to make when it saves the price. It also has a compact USB-C dongle that can work with mobile devices. You can use it with your Switch or your Android and it comes in two color options: black and a Cyberpunk 2077 option.

Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero

At a glance:

Waves Nx 3D audio

Remappable on-ear controls

Cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions

Lightweight metal headband

Variable mic monitoring

TruSpeak Technology

30-hour battery

Pro Specs Glasses Relief System

Turtle Beach offers a variety of wireless headsets, from the Elite Atlas Aero to the Stealth. The Stealth line is split between Xbox and PlayStation and may work well on PC as well. The Elite Atlas Aero model is designed for PC users.

Turtle Beach is the only one other than Razer that added cooling gel to the ear pads, making them more comfortable to wear over time. Since the Elite Atlas Aero uses a fake leather cover on the ear pads, that is going to be a welcome feature.

The Elite Atlas Aero model has an adjustable microphone that comes with TruSpeak Technology to cancel any background noise. It also has variable mic monitoring, which will adjust the volume of your voice to avoid shouting. If you want to shout at your teammates, this may be a problem, but your teammates will be happy with the feature.

We like the Pro Specs Glasses Relief System that keeps pressure off frames for the bespectacled gamers. Combined with a 30-hour-long battery life makes this a good headset to wear for long periods of time. It doesn’t have any RGB lighting or haptic feedback. If you want lots of visual customizations, this will be a disappointment.