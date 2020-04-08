The 10 best ultrawide monitors for gaming

Though ultrawide monitors may fall behind flat screens when it comes to competitive gaming, they offer a completely unique experience by expanding your field of view and creating a VR-like environment. This may essentially help reduce your mouse movements and just let you experience the beauty of a game on a wider scale.

Gaming aside, they’re also great for boosting productivity since you’ll be able to have lots of screens open at the same time and switch between applications quite easily.

While ultrawide monitors were plagued with high response times and low refresh rates in the past, they came a long way as the competition toughened. We’ve gathered the best ultrawide monitors on the market to help you with your search.

ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q Ultrawide Monitor

Image via ASUS

The PG348Q is a 34-inch monitor with a resolution of 3440x1440. It supports an IPS panel alongside a response time of 4.1 milliseconds and a 60 Hz refresh rate.

While it may not be the best monitor for competitive gamers due its low refresh rate, it certainly gets the job done when it comes to casual gaming and office usage. Though the monitor is G-Sync compatible and retains image quality even from different angles, it doesn’t have HDR support.

The only technical downsides of this monitor are its factory color accuracy and black uniformity, which both require some tinkering to achieve a nice balance.

Samsung C34F791 Ultrawide Monitor

Image via Samsung

The C34F791 is a 34-inch model that supports a VA panel and FreeSync. Alongside a 3440x1440 resolution, the monitor has a response time of four milliseconds and a 100 Hz refresh rate.

Thanks to its FreeSync capability, this Samsung model handles motions quite well and overall has great colors. Due to its VA panel, it struggles in keeping its image quality up once viewed from different angles.

Though it’s a great choice for casual gaming or office usage, its higher-than-average input lag and lack of HDR support may put you off if you play competitive games on a regular basis.

Dell U4919DW Ultrawide Monitor

Image via Dell

If there was a category named “ultra-ultrawide,” the U4919DW would probably belong there. The 49-inch monitor has a resolution of 5120x1440 and an IPS panel.

The U4919DW has an input lag of 9.1 milliseconds and a 5.5 millisecond response time. Despite checking two of the three boxes for gaming, it falls short in terms of refresh rate with only 60 Hz.

Overall, the monitor has a great color accuracy and the image quality remains high even when viewed from side angles.

LG 34GK950F-B Ultrawide Monitor

Image via LG

Though they refrain from naming their products in a cool way, LG has some of the best equipment engineered just for gamers.

The 34-inch monitor comes with an IPS panel and a resolution of 3440x1440. With its 144 Hz refresh rate, 4.2-millisecond input lag, and 4.2 millisecond response time, it is one of the most capable monitors for gaming.

Though the black hues tend to appear a bit grayish when viewed in a darker room, the monitor is HDR ready and does a great job at retaining its image quality from different angles.

Acer Predator Z35P Ultrawide Monitor

Image via Acer

Acer’s Predator line specifically has products geared towards gamers and Z35P is one of them.

The 35-inch monitor has a resolution of 3440x1440 and comes with a VA panel. On top of being G-Sync compatible, it has an input lag of 5.5 milliseconds, 5.1 millisecond response time, and a 100 Hz refresh rate which can be overclocked to 120 Hz.

Overall, the Z35P is a great choice for gaming while only coming short when it comes to keeping up its image quality from different viewing angles and black uniformity.

Dell U3818DW Ultrawide Monitor

Image via Dell

Compared to its competition, Dell certainly provides more models to choose from. The U3818DW is a 38-inch monitor that has a resolution of 3840x1600 and an IPS panel.

Though it doesn’t support G-Sync or FreeSync, it has an input lag of 9.2 milliseconds combined with a six millisecond response time. The monitor may get a bit overshadowed by its 60 Hz refresh rate, but it’s still a great choice for anyone who doesn’t game above 60 fps.

While the monitor has excellent factory colors and retains its image quality quite well no matter the angle, you may notice some motion smearing that may arise from inverse ghosting.

Samsung CRG9 Ultrawide Monitor

Image via Samsung

Another 49-inch contender on our list belongs to Samsung. The CRG9 has a resolution of 5120x1440 and comes equipped with a VA panel.

The monitor has an input lag of 4.9 milliseconds and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Most monitors around this size struggle to keep their response rates low, but the CRG9 is definitely not one of them with its three millisecond response time.

It offers a great viewing experience with its accurate colors and excellent gray uniformity. Its only drawback is that it struggles to maintain its image quality from different angles since it has a VA panel.

LG 49WL95C-W Ultrawide Monitor

Image via LG

LG’s 49WL95C-W is a 49-inch monitor that has a resolution of 5120x1440. It comes with an IPS panel and also supports HDR.

The monitor features a response time of 6.3 milliseconds and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It falls a bit behind its competition with its 10.4 millisecond input lag but certainly makes up for it with its out-of-the-box color accuracy and top-notch gray uniformity.

If you're planning to use it in a room that gets a lot of sunlight, you may find yourself struggling as it can’t get as bright as its rivals.

Dell Alienware AW3420DW Ultrawide Monitor

Image via Dell Alienware

Alienware’s AW3420DW may have the best looks on our list. The 34-inch monitor comes with an IPS panel and has a 3440x1440 resolution.

It has a 120 Hz refresh rate, 5.2-millisecond input lag, and a 2.9 millisecond response time. The monitor is a complete package for anyone who doesn’t need HDR support. Overall, it has a solid build, excellent colors, and gray uniformity.

Its factory contrast ratio needs a bit of tweaking to ensure a better viewing experience if you prefer gaming in darker environments.

Acer Predator Gaming X34 Ultrawide Monitor

Image via Acer

As its name may suggest, the X34 is a 34-inch monitor that comes with an IPS panel. It has a resolution of 3440x1440 and a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Though its refresh rate may raise some concerns, it can be overclocked up to 100 Hz. Combined with its four millisecond response time and G-Sync support, it becomes one of the better choices for gamers.

Overall, it provides a great viewing experience and successfully maintains image quality even from side angles. The only concern about the X34 is its skinny legs. If you decide on pulling the trigger on this one and live in an earthquake zone, make sure to have other ways of supporting it.