The 10 best gaming mouses of 2020

The mouse is an essential part of any gaming setup and can have a huge impact on someone’s performance. That’s why there are a lot of different things to consider when choosing a mouse. Is it comfortable for someone right-handed, left-handed, or both? Is it heavy? How many buttons does it have?

In this list, you can find 10 options that cover all the different aspects that are important to consider in a mouse. There are some models with fewer buttons and more ergonomic design, whereas others have more buttons for MMO playing or are great wireless options with low latency.

Here are our top 10 gaming mouses of 2020.

Image via Steelseries

The Steelseries Sensei 310 is one of the best gaming mice out there, especially when we’re talking about FPS games. One of the reasons for this is the optical sensor TrueMove3, which delivers true one-to-one raw tracking whether at 100 or 3,500 CPI and improves jitter reduction above 3,500 CPI.

The Sensei 310 also has an Omron mechanical switch rated for 50 million clicks and a total of eight buttons in an ambidextrous design with silicon pads on the side. It has two RGB independent controlled lights and two sensitivity presets to alternate using SteelSeries software.

Image via Logitech

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is a loved wireless option among pro players that delivers a great wireless signal and battery along with low latency (one millisecond) and a range of 100 to 16,000 DPI. This model also has a lightweight internal skeleton, which you can make heavier with extra weights that you put inside it.

Two of the downsides to the G502 are its exaggerated and large frame design and its price (it’s normally double the price of the wired option, the G502 Hero). The G502 is also a model for right-handed users.

Image via Razer

Another great wireless option on this list is the Razer Viper Ultimate. It’s one of the best low latency wireless mouses in the market and has a promised 70-hour battery life. The Viper Ultimate has an ambidextrous and lightweight design, but few customization options other than the ones included within the Razer software and side buttons.

This model comes with the Razer Focus+ optical sensor, can reach 20,000 DPI, and has five onboard memory profiles along with eight programmable buttons. It even has a mouse dock to charge as well.

Image via Logitech

The Logitech G430 Prodigy is a mid-tier model from Logitech with good response time and a comfortable grip. As with most Logitech products, it’s easy to customize via software and comes with four sensitivity presets to alternate, although it has only one onboard memory profile.

The G430 also offers additional weight, a range of 200 to 12,000 DPI, and two RGB lighting zones. Overall, it’s a good option for those who like to feel comfortable even when not playing, but it’s more suited for people who use the “claw” grip.

Image via Zowie

The BenQ Zowie EC2-A is suited for all styles of grip for right-handed players and focuses on the esports part of gaming, especially FPS games due to its low latency response. It also has an easy “plug and play” setup, so you don’t need to install any drivers to use it.

In comparison to other models, the EC2-A has a fixed DPI range of 400/800/1,600/3,200, a refresh rate of 125/500/1,000 Hz, and only five buttons.

Image via Razer

Are you in search of lots of customization? Then you should take a look at the Razer Naga Trinity. This mouse offers a wide variety of customization that can be done via software or with swappable three-side options that have two, seven, or 12 buttons.

In total, you can have 19 programmable buttons along with hybrid on-board and cloud storage and Razer’s 5G optical sensor that promises true 16,000 DPI. Overall, the Naga Trinity is good for every type of player and game, but it could also have a wireless version to be more appealing to newer models.

Image via Razer

The Razer Deathadder V2 is a new version of a classic model that preserves its comfortable and ergonomic design while adding new features and even more low latency.

Although it still isn’t an ambidextrous option, the Deathadder V2 has Razer’s optical mouse switch, Focus+ optical sensor for 20,000 DPI, and up to 70-million clicks along with an instinctive scroll wheel tactility and eight programmable buttons. You can also enjoy the mouse feet made of PTFE (a material used to coat non-stick pans) to help perfect your gameplay on any surface.

Image via Corsair

The Corsair Harpoon mouse comes with the Slipstream Wireless, a technology created by Corsair to deliver a better signal strength to its wireless products. It results in an almost lag-free response in a mouse that can last up to 60 hours of playing or 30 hours with all the features on.

The Harpoon weighs only 99g, has six programmable buttons and onboard memory, and can reach up to 10,000 DPI. This model is for a claw grip type.

Image via Logitech

The G Pro Wireless uses a technology developed by Logitech to deliver a lossless wireless connection experience in an ambidextrous and lightweight mouse.

The G Pro Wireless comes with the HERO™ optical sensor, which can go from 100 to 16,000 DPI, an on-board memory with five profiles, and a 48-hour battery life with the lights on (or 60 hours without lights). For its lightweight and small design, it probably won’t feel right for those who prefer bigger mice.

Image via HyperX

Aside from making great headsets and keyboards, HyperX also has a quality gaming mouse option: the Pulsefire Surge. This model offers an ambidextrous design with six buttons and the two on top use an Omron switch that promises a lifetime of 50-million clicks.

The Pulsefire Surge can reach up to 16,000 DPI, with predefined options of 800/1,600/3,200 that you can change via software. It’s a great choice for RGB lovers with four levels of lightning. It also has an on-board memory for three profiles and a braided and sturdy cable.

