The 10 best gaming mice for small hands

Having the right mouse is critical if you want to stay ahead of the competition. A split second can be the difference between living and dying, so it pays to have a mouse that’s up to the task.

Gaming mice are far better than regular mice because they often have advanced functions and can be configured to your specifications. The best gaming mice offer adjustable sensitivity and programmable buttons, so you can always be quicker than your opponents.

Many gaming mice are massive so that you can get a firm grip and because they have to accommodate all the extra buttons. So what about people with smaller hands? Here are some of the best gaming mice for people with small hands.

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum

The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum is highly adjustable and even comes with extra weights to make it as heavy or light as you wish. It also has an adjustable sensor that allows between 100 to 12,000 dpi. One of its best features is the ability to have different profiles for different games. You can have one setting for Fortnite and another for Apex Legends and switch between them whenever you want.

The G520 Proteus Spectrum also has 11 programmable buttons and can switch sensitivity at the touch of a button. It also has a very comfortable shape with all the buttons well-placed and easy to reach. The RGB lighting is minimal and confined to the G-Series logo. The button placement on this mouse means that it’s ideal for right-handed people only.

Razer Viper Mini Ultralight

The Razor Viper only weighs around two ounces, but it still has a class-leading response time of only 0.2 milliseconds. It measures 4.7 by 2.1 by 1.5 inches, so it’s comfortable to hold and still fits in two programmable thumb buttons. The sensitivity can be changed using the software or the dedicated button, but it’s limited to 8,500 dpi.

The software also adjusts the RGB lighting that runs in a strip across the mouse’s bottom and on the Razer logo. Overall, there are only six programmable buttons, which should be enough for most users. Despite the limited DPI, this mouse still performs well in both shooters like Call of Duty and strategy games like League of Legends.

CORSAIR Harpoon

The Corsair Harpoon is inexpensive and has a very conservative design. It may not look like anything special, but it feels solid in hand and is very comfortable. This right-hand mouse comes with two thumb control buttons and the usual scroll wheel and DPI adjustment button. In total, there are six programmable buttons.

The DPI on this mouse ranges from 250 DPI to 6,000 DPI and can be adjusted using the iCUE software. The software also allows you to set different DPIs for different environments, and there’s even a separate sniper setting. The RGB lighting is minimal and can also be controlled with the iCUE app. This mouse is comfortable and suitable for fast-paced games like Overwatch, but some players might prefer higher DPI capabilities.

ASUS ROG Gladius II

The Asus ROG Gladius II has been around for a while but remains an all-around performer. It can be used as a wireless mouse and comes with two cables should you want to go the wired route. There’s a braided 78-inch cable and a PVC-coated 39-inch cable, so you can take your pick. This mouse uses the Asus Armoury II software and has three programmable profiles. You can also use the software to adjust the DPI and RGB settings.

While three profiles seem a bit limiting, the DPI settings go all the way up to 12,000, which should be enough for most gamers. The RGB lighting is tasteful and lights up the logo and the scroll wheel, with a strip running along the bottom. It can also be synced with other Asus products using the Aura app.

TeckNet Wired Gaming Mouse

The TeckNet Wired Gaming Mouse is one of the cheapest gaming mice on the market but still has a lot to offer. It has a stylish design with tasteful LED lighting and a frosted effect. It’s also very comfortable in hand with smooth and effortless movement. It has no software, so you can adjust the DPI manually between 1000, 1,600, 2,400, and 3,200 DPI.

At just 129 by 72 by 41mm, this mouse is perfect for smaller hands, and the 5.4-ounce weight is barely noticeable. The six-button layout is also similar to most other gaming mice and should be easy to get the hang of. If you have a tight budget, the Tecknet Gaming Mouse is one of the best options out there.

Corsair Scimitar

The Corsair Scimitar isn’t the tiniest mouse out there, but it can easily accommodate people with small hands because of its ergonomic design. It won’t be ideal for everyone, but World of Warcraft and Dota 2 players can rejoice in the 12 programmable buttons on the left side. The buttons are set in four columns of three with texturing on every other column. For added versatility, the whole panel can move forward or backward for a better fit.

The Corsair Scimitar also allows you to adjust the sensitivity between 100 DPI up to a staggering 18,000 DPI. It also has RGB lighting that can be adjusted using the iCUE app. The app is easy to use and lets you sync the RGB lighting with other Corsair products like tower cases. This mouse has excellent functionality but is for a more specialized market.

BenQ Zowie EC2

The BenQ Zowie EC2 comes in large and medium sizes, so you’re bound to find one to fit your hand. The design is as minimalist as they come, and you’ll be hard-pressed to tell that it’s a gaming mouse and not a basic office tool. Where it excels is the incredible ergonomics that seem to welcome any hand.

This mouse features a simple plug-and-play setup with no software at all. The DPI settings range between 400 up to 3,200 and are configured using a button. It also comes with an adjustable report rate of between 125 and 1000Hz. The BenQ Zowie EC2 is a no-frills mouse that does what it’s supposed to without fancy lights or countless buttons.