The 10 best gaming laptops under $1,000

Gaming on a budget used to be tough. It meant cutting back on settings and even avoiding highly-populated areas in online games. Gaming laptops cost a fortune and most were plagued with overheating problems.

That’s changed dramatically over the past decade, though. Gaming laptops are almost as powerful as PCs now and budget laptops are actually quite strong these days. As every internal piece got smaller and faster over time, it’s no surprise that laptops also thrived in performance.

The laptop market has always been competitive, especially if you’re on a tight budget. Since almost all of them cut back on at least one important feature, deciding on your criteria and choosing the best one for you can be a dreadful task.

We’ve gathered the best gaming laptops that cost less than $1,000 as of April 2020 to help you on your quest.

Under $600

There are some fantastic laptops under $600, but most come up short when it comes to gaming because they don’t include a dedicated graphics card.

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop

Image via Acer

Though Acer’s Aspire 5 doesn’t come with a dedicated GPU, it shines among the competition with its Intel i5-8265U and 8 GB of RAM. It comes with an Intel UHD Graphics 620 integrated graphics processor, which should be more than enough for daily use and gaming on low settings.

Its 256 GB SSD should keep the loading times to a minimum while you enjoy your games on its 15.6-inch full HD display.

Acer Nitro 5

Image via Acer

Acer Nitro 5 is one of the few laptops that features that accustomed gaming RGB look in this price range. It comes with a backlit keyboard as well to let you thrive in low light environments.

The Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch full HD display. It’s equipped with an Intel i5-8300H processor alongside 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD. The star, however, is its graphics card: the NVIDIA GTX 1050 TI. Combined with its GPU, this should be more than enough to let you game on low to medium settings with a smooth frame rate.

Dell Inspiron 15 7567

Image via Dell

Since Dell acquired Alienware, it’s come a long way when it comes to gaming products. Dell Inspiron 15 has the looks of a true gaming laptop with strong fans on the back of it to keep it cool.

The laptop comes with an Intel i5-7300HQ processor and an NVIDIA GTX 1050 TI graphics card to back it up. Eight GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD should be more than enough for daily use and gaming at smooth frame rates overall.

Though its processor may look a bit outdated, it’s still powerful enough to provide a great experience overall.

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop

Image via HP

HP has been a household name in the computer industry since anyone can remember with both its laptops and prebuilt PCs. HP always manages to give that premium feel to its products while keeping the design up to date with today’s standards.

HP Pavilion 15 comes with a 15.6-inch full HD display. It features an i5-8300H processor alongside 8 GB of RAM and a 1 TB HDD. Though the base model doesn’t come with an SSD, you can either upgrade to the version with an SSD or install one yourself.

To top it off, it features an NVIDIA GTX 1050 graphics card that should net you smooth frame rates in non-resource heavy games.

Between $600 to $1,000

This price category could be the sweet spot as far as budget laptops go. The devices in the range feature recent graphics cards and are powerful enough to deliver a smooth experience in resource-heavy games.

MSI GF65 Thin 9SD-004

Image via MSI

MSI was one of the few choices if you were looking to buy a gaming laptop in the past. Now, with the immense amount of competition in the market, it’s driven to deliver quality goods more than ever.

MSI GF65 comes with the recent GTX 1660 TI alongside a ninth-generation i7-9750H, 16 GB of RAM, which is upgradeable to 64 GB, and 512 GB SSD. It’s more than capable of running the heaviest of games in modest settings with a smooth frame rate on its 15.6-inch full HD display.

Due to its specs, it’s also a quite future-proof choice and should be enough for your daily needs even after it stops launching games in 15 years.

ASUS ROG G531GT-BI7N6

Image via ASUS

The Republic of Gamers series of ASUS is purely dedicated to gamers. The ROG G531GT comes with an NVIDIA GTX 1650 alongside a hexa-core i7-9750H that can clock up to 4.5 GHz.

It has a 15.6-inch full HD display, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD. Overall, it’s a budget gaming powerhouse. It should be enough to give you smooth frame rates in your favorite games.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop

Image via Acer

Unlike other brands, Acer has a variety of product families that cater to gamers. The Predator line could be considered as its mid-level products.

The Predator Helios 300 comes with a beautiful 15.6-inch full HD display that also has a 120 Hz refresh rate. To back up its high refresh rate screen, it comes with an Intel i5-9300H processor alongside an NVIDIA GTX 1660 TI graphics card.

To top it off, it also has 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Overall, it’s one of the best laptops in this price range and can even handle the most resource-hungry games with smooth frame rates.

ASUS Vivobook K571

Image via ASUS

If you aren’t a fan of the “gaming laptop” look and want something that can run games smoothly while looking professional, then the ASUS Vivobook K571 may be just for you.

The K571 comes equipped with an Intel i7-9750H processor alongside an NVIDIA GTX 1650. Combined with a 15.6-inch full HD display, this trio should be more than enough to keep your productivity levels high and also quench your thirst for gaming.

To back it up even further, the laptop also features 16 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD, accompanied with a 1 TB HDD.

Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming Laptop

Image via Lenovo

Lenovo’s Ideapad L340 also features a professional look but hides quite the specs under its hood.

The L340 comes with an Intel i5-9300H processor and an NVIDIA GTX 1650. Supported by its 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD, it’s more than powerful enough to run your favorite games with smooth frame rates on its 15.6-inch full HD display.

The internal fans on the L340 can also be adjusted to be “quiet” since you won’t be heating it up that much while you’re working.

OMEN by HP 15-dc1020nr

Image via HP

OMEN series of HP mostly features high-end products aimed toward gamers. All laptops featured in the series have a distinctive look with their well-lit keyboards.

The dc1020nr features a 15.6-inch full HD display and comes with an Intel i7-9750H processor, alongside an NVIDIA GTX 1660 TI graphics card. Backed up with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD, the laptop is ready to deliver a smooth gaming experience.

The OMEN software that comes with the laptop is also useful to keep an eye on your internals while adjusting your system to your needs.