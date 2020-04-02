Once you go curved, you'll never look back.

When curved gaming monitors were first introduced in 2014, most gamers thought they were just a marketing trick and would disappear in no time. They had scary price tags on them and were lacking in the response rate department compared to flat screens.

As technology advanced and the competition got more intense, though, curved monitors became better, stronger, and faster. It turned out that they were also helpful for reducing eye strain. Due to their curved nature, you can also have a wider field of view and see more of the display compared to a flat-screen monitor.

Curved monitors are usually larger than their flat counterparts, and just like them, they have specs that make them suitable for gaming. We’ve gathered the 10 best curved gaming monitors on the market to help you on your quest to find one.

Dell Alienware AW3418DW 1900R Curved Monitor

The AW3418DW is one of the best looking curved monitors on the market. It has a 34-inch IPS display with 3440×1440 resolution.

If you’re a competitive gamer, its 10.8-millisecond response time may not satisfy you. But it should be more than fine if you prefer keeping things more casual since it also supports G-Sync. Its 100 Hz refresh rate can also be overclocked to 120 Hz, but remember that it also means reducing its lifespan by a small margin.

The monitor doesn’t have HDR support, however, and its brightness may be underwhelming if you have a window behind you on a sunny day.

Samsung CHG70 Curved Monitor

When it comes to monitors and TVs, Samsung has quite a reputation. It’s been trying hard to tailor its products with gamers in mind.

The CHG70 has a VA panel and also supports HDR. The 27-inch monitor has a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz and 2560×1440 resolution. While it has a response time of 11.2 milliseconds at 144 Hz, the response rate increases drastically at 60 Hz to 25.1 milliseconds.

The monitor also supports FreeSync. Overall, its high contrast ensures a great image quality alongside its broad color gamut. If you enjoy playing local co-op games, the image quality suffers a bit once the monitor is viewed from side angles.

LG 34UC79G-B Curved Monitor

LG is also one of the titans of the screen market. It continues to improve both in terms of design and performance every year.

The 34UC79G-B supports FreeSync and has a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Combined with its 4.1-millisecond response time, the monitor can be a good choice for competitive gamers. The 34-inch monitor has a 2560×1080 resolution, but it doesn’t have HDR support.

It also manages to preserve the image quality within a wide viewing angle. The brightness levels may leave you wanting more if you play in a bright environment, however.

MSI Optix MPG27CQ Curved Monitor

If you’re involved in competitive gaming in the slightest, the name MSI may be familiar to you.

The Optix MPG27CQ has a VA panel and is FreeSync compatible. The 27-inch monitor doesn’t support HDR but rocks a solid 4.3-millisecond response time. Combined with its 144 Hz refresh rate, Optix is a great choice for gaming. It can also change the vibe of your room at night with its RGB lights.

If you also enjoy gaming while laying down, the image quality suffers once it’s viewed from side angles due to its size and VA panel.

AOC CQ27G1 Curved Monitor

The CQ27G1 has a VA panel and supports FreeSync. It boasts a 4.2-millisecond response time at its maximum resolution of 2560×1440. Its 144 Hz refresh rate should also be enough to give you a smooth experience if you have the specs to take advantage of it.

Its color accuracy is also great and needs almost no tuning. The monitor offers a strong viewing experience thanks to its decent contrast ratio.

It comes in two sizes: 27 and 32 inches. Due to its VA panel, it also suffers in preserving the image quality from different angles, so opting for the bigger version could be beneficial.

ASUS TUF VG32VQ Curved Monitor

ASUS is one of the brands that takes gaming seriously. It’s been making products dedicated to gamers since the beginning of the 2010s.

The TUF VG32VQ has a VA panel and struggles to preserve its image quality at certain angles due to that. But it makes up for it with its response time of 4.8 milliseconds and a 144 Hz refresh rate. Its 2560×1440 resolution, accompanied by its deep blacks, ensures a nice viewing experience in dim environments.

The 32-inch monitor also handles glares well and has a decent color gamut.

LG 49WL95C-W Curved Monitor

If your ultimate goal is to create a 360-degree viewing environment, then going with a 49-inch display could help you achieve your goal.

The 49WL95C-W is an ultra-wide monitor that comes with a whopping 5120×1440 resolution. Although it may not be a competitive gamer’s go-to choice with its 10.4-millisecond response time and 60 Hz refresh rate, it’s a great pick for productivity and for games that support wide resolutions.

The monitor also supports HDR, but its brightness suffers once HDR is activated.

Samsung C49RG9 Curved Monitor

Most 49-inch displays suffer when it comes to keeping their refresh rates up. Samsung’s C49RG9 is the first of its kind to solve nearly all the issues that plagued ultra-wide monitors.

The C49RG9 has an impressive 4.9-millisecond response time and a native refresh rate of 120 Hz. With these specs alone, it’s a perfect choice for gaming. It also supports.

This gigantic monitor also supports FreeSync and HDR, allowing it to provide a great image quality overall. It struggles to keep its image quality up when viewed from the sides.

Dell S3220DGF Curved Monitor

Let’s take a step back to the world of “normal” sized monitors. Another thing that curved monitors struggle to keep up with is the refresh rate.

Dell’s S3220DGF shatters the norms with its fantastic 165 Hz refresh rate. Its 4.0-millisecond response rate is also one of the lowest on the market. It’s 2560×1440 resolution and superb gray uniformity ensures a great viewing experience as long as the monitor is centered.

Due to its VA panel, it struggles to keep up its image quality once it’s viewed from the sides. It also supports HDR and creates an overall great viewing experience thanks to its broad color gamut.

Nixeus EDG 34 Curved Monitor

Nixeus is an American brand that was established in 2009. The company mostly focuses on gaming products and could be considered the dark horse of the industry.

As its name suggests, the EDG 34 is a 34-inch monitor that has a VA panel. It has a resolution of 3440×1440 and also supports FreeSync. Its 4.3-millisecond response time and 144 Hz refresh rate makes it a great choice for gaming.

Its broad color gamut and decent gray uniformity assure a great viewing experience. It also supports HDR but suffers in image quality once viewed from side angles.