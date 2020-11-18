The 10 best big and tall gaming chairs 2020

Every gaming setup needs a supportive chair.

Just like people, chairs vary by size. Not every chair will fit every gamer. The larger chairs are designed to support heavier weights and taller heights. While almost every company makes a series of big and tall chairs, they are often more expensive than the other product lines. The prices vary by brand, as does the quality. But even the cheaper options are pricier than the average size chairs from the same brands.

Here are the best chairs for the larger gamer.

AKRacing Masters Series Max

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Max capacity of 400 pounds

Pleather upholstery

All metal frame

Foam padding

Adjustable headrest

Lumbar support pillows

Eight color options

The price of the AKRacing Masters Series Max might be intimidating, but it has a lot of value under the cost. It has a max capacity of 400 lbs. The seat measures 23.25 inches and the back support is 34.25 inches. The combined measurements make it roomy enough for the majority of gamers.

There’s a lower lumbar support pillow and a headrest to prevent any back or neck pain during long gaming sessions. It uses an aluminum base and a steel frame, making it a sturdy and strong chair.

There are eight color options. The majority of the chair is black, and the added colors appear as accents in stripes and on the pillows. If you’re looking for a fully white chair, you’ll need to keep looking.

Blue Whale gaming chair

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Lower cost than others

Max capacity of 400 pounds

USB massage lumbar support

High density sponge cushions and rests

Aluminum frame

90 to 155 degree backrest adjustment

Blue Whale’s big and tall chair is a cheaper option with some luxury features. It is a racing-style chair for added support. The chair is covered in faux leather and has a thick 4.7-inch seat. The backrest is a little over 33 inches in length for the taller gamers.

The chair features a USB massage lumbar support pillow. Plugging the chair into any USB port will let you activate the feature for maximum comfort. There is a removable headrest as well if you need to lean back. It comes in multiple colors and fabric combinations.

DXRacer Tank Series

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Max weight capacity of 400 pounds

Max height 6’6”

Polyurethane Leather

Metal frame

Head and lumbar support pillows

DXRacer is a popular brand with streamers. The chairs come in multiple sizes. The Sentinel and Tank series is the big and tall equivalent from DXRacer. The Tank series has a 400-pound weight capacity and is suitable for heights well above six foot. DXRacer chairs have a higher backrest to support the entire spinal column. The chair can recline to 120 degrees and has multiple removable support pillows for any position.

FantasyLab gaming chair

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Lower cost than other brands

Max weight capacity of 400 pounds

Memory foam and polyurethane leather

Adjustable Lumbar Massage

Not the cheapest of chairs, although not the highest priced on the list, the FantasyLab chair comes in at a decent middle point. Like the Blue Whale brand above, it has a massage feature. Unlike the Blue Whale, the massage feature is within the chair itself, not within an additional pillow. The back of the chair has adjustable lumbar massage. Every part of the chair is adjustable. It can be modified for your unique needs. It has memory foam padding, an upgrade from the standard cold-pressed foam seen on other brands.

GTracing gaming chair

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Lower cost than other models

Max weight capacity of 350 pounds

Retractable footrest

Up to 165 degree reclining

Removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion

Polyurethane leather

The GTracing gaming chair is the one of the cheapest options on our list. It doesn’t support as much weight and is a little smaller as a result. However, it does have a retractable footrest. The chair reclines to a maximum of 165 degrees and combined with the retractable footrest, you can lie back and relax in this chair. It features thick padded seats for extra support and comfort. In addition to the padded seats, it has a lumbar pillow and headrest pillow. The armrests are adjustable and can be tilted and locked in place to help your wrists and arms while gaming.

Killabee gaming chair

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Maximum weight capacity of 400 pounds

Adjustable back angle of 90 to 155 degrees

Large seat at 21.7 by 20.5 inches.

Memory foam padding

Comes in two colors

The Killabee model is similar to the FantasyLab chair. It comes in at a similar price for nearly the same chair. It lacks the lumbar massage feature, putting it just under the FantasyLab model in features. It does have removable and adjustable pillows for both your head and lower back. Similar to the GTracing chair, the armrests are adjustable in all directions. It has a similar racing-style design for added support. The memory foam and wider flat seat gives it better stability and comfort. It may not have the lumbar massage, but every part of the chair is adjustable, including the backpressure.

Maxnomic XL-Series

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Expensive

Max weight limit of 375 pounds

Good for heights up to seven feet

Lumbar support pillow

Headrest pillow

Can be personalized

The Maxnomic XL-Series has several variations. Some are more standard in appearance than others. While some are sponsored and priced higher for the extra branding. When selecting a chair, specific parts can be customized for your ideal fit. For instance, if you’d prefer a tall cylinder for extra height, that is an option. Or perhaps you want premium arm rests for a slight increase in cost.

The XL-Series comes with ultra stable steel frames, additional strengthening, resilient gas spring, and intensified tilt to make all features secure and robust. The star base comes in at 31.5 inches, much larger than the standard star bases. If you are willing to spend the extra money on an already expensive chair, it can be personalized.

Secretlab Titan XL

Image via Secretlab

At a glance:

Expensive

Max weight limit of 390 lbs

Max height recommendation of 6’10

Multiple options

Adjustable Lumbar Support

There’s a reason Secretlab is a big name in the gaming chair world.

The brand makes quality, long lasting chairs that support a wide range of individuals. The chairs are known for their value as well as their cost. Secretlab Titan XL is a larger version of the Titan, one of their flagship chairs. The XL can come in a polyurethane leather covering or a softweave fabric. The majority of chairs on the market only offer polyurethane leather. It is refreshing to see a fabric option for those that do not want the leather texture.

The chair is adjustable. It has a built-in lumbar support adjustment. It reclines, the armrests can be moved, and the height adjusted. It also features a headrest pillow that can be removed or adjusted.

Vertagear P-Line series

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Expensive

Up to 6’6 – 6’8

Recommended max weight of 260lbs or 350lbs depending on model

High Resiliency Foam seats

Heavy-duty frame

Extra space

Extended back support

Add ons for ultimate customization

Not as expensive as the Secretlab Titan XL, the Vertagear is still a costly chair. Vertagear’s P-Line series features premium materials and a heavy duty frame. Unlike most chairs that use cold-cure foam mix, Vertagear uses high resiliency foam. It prolongs the lifespan of the chair and gives a memory foam-like feel. It also adds some extra bounce to the chair. The chairs include a lumbar support pillow and a headrest pillow, for additional comfort. They’re made with coffee-infused materials for added odor resistance and antibacterial properties. If you really like RGB, there are RGB and LED kits available for the chairs. There are two models in the P-Line. The PL6000 has a higher weight and height limit.

Yitahome gaming chair

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Cheaper than other chairs

Max weight limit of 400 pounds

High density foam cushion

Thicker steel frame

Ergonomic design for back support

Reclines to 180 degrees

Headrest and lumbar support pillows

Yitahome is a cheaper model. It may lack some of the fancier aspects that the higher cost chairs have, but it spares your wallet the pain. The chair reclines to a horizontal 180 degrees, more than the others on the list. If you want to lay entirely flat, this is the best option. It has a good weight limit at 400 pounds. It is made of faux leather, but only comes in one color option. The seat is 20 inches by 24 inches and the backrest is 32 inches tall, giving it more than enough space.