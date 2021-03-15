Switch surpasses DS to become second best-selling Nintendo system in the US, behind Wii

The Switch is on the up and up.

The total lifetime dollar sales of the Nintendo Switch in the U.S. have finally surpassed the Nintendo DS, according to recent NPD data.

This makes the Switch, which released on March 3, 2017, the second best-selling Nintendo console “in tracked” history behind the Wii. It also makes it the seventh best-selling “hardware platform” ever.

Although no new figures were provided, the Switch was reportedly the bestselling hardware platform in both units and dollars in February 2021, the highest for any hardware platform in a February month since the Wii in 2009.

As a port for the Switch, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launched on Feb. 12. Not including its digital sales, it ranked the best-selling game of the month in the U.S. and the second best-selling game of 2021, behind Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, according to NPD data.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is estimated to have sold 250,000 physical copies in the first few days of release, contributing to the Switch’s success in recent months.