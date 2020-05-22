Switch, PS4, and Xbox One all had record hardware sales months in the US in April

All three of the main consoles had their best months for hardware sales in the U.S., according to a new NPD report via industry analyst Daniel Ahmad.

The Nintendo Switch, Sony’s PlayStation 4, and Microsoft’s Xbox One all sold exceptionally well in America in April thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing people to stay indoors.

April hardware sales in the US (NPD):



Switch – 808k

PS4 – 411k

XBO – 329k



All are record hardware sales for each platform in April. Switch is even higher than Wii's highest April on record (Apr 2008).https://t.co/Yz1CgDgEEd — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 22, 2020

The Switch sold an astounding 808,000 consoles in the U.S., largely driven by both the stay-at-home orders and the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

“The Switch’s status as a must-have item among many stay-at-home consumers drove a terrific April figure that would have been meaningfully higher if not for widespread sellouts throughout the month,” said Michael Pachter, media analyst with Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. “The Switch led industry unit sales for the 17th consecutive month.”

Meanwhile, the PS4 sold 411,000 consoles and the Xbox One trailed in third place with 329,000, which is also nothing to balk at. Forced to stay inside, Americans turned to gaming in droves.

With both Sony and Microsoft launching new consoles this winter, it looks like gaming will continue to become a pastime at the forefront for many people all over the world.