Switch production could be ‘uncertain’ next year, according to Nintendo president

Following the Switch’s sales decline during the last quarter, the president of Nintendo mentioned the console’s production could be “uncertain” next year.

Speaking with Nikkei, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said the state of semiconductor supply could make the production of Switch consoles uncertain next year, despite his claims there are some improvements in chipset production for the remainder of this fiscal year.

“With cooperation from various business partners, we’re on track for improvement from the latter half of this summer,” Furukawa said. “But in terms of our sales forecast of 21 million units for the fiscal year through March 2023, we only have a clear production outlook for this year. Beyond that, things are uncertain.”

Furukawa, however, did not point out which models are having a problem when it comes to semiconductor supply, but he assured everyone that all of these will be available in the market. “I can’t say specifically what is in short supply. Nintendo will continue to sell three [Switch] models: the standard model; the Switch Lite with reduced price, size and features; and the OLED model,” Furukawa added.

This follows the news last week regarding the latest financial results report of Nintendo. The report revealed the year-on-year sales of the Switch console are now down by 22.9 percent. Around 3.43 million units of the console were sold in the last quarter, which is lower compared to the sales output of 4.45 million units in last year’s Q2. Still, Nintendo is expecting to sell 21 million units from now until March 2023.