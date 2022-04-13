SteelSeries reveals new Aerox 5, Aerox 9 MMO mice

These new mice boast extra buttons for all your MMO and MOBA needs.

SteelSeries has bolstered its Aerox range with the announcement of three new models the Aerox 9 Wireless, Aerox 5 Wireless, and Aerox 5 mice. The three new mice, revealed today, are tailor-made for MMO and MOBA gamers. SteelSeries claims they’re “the lightest ever multi-genre mice on the planet.”

Faster. Lighter. Holey-er.



Welcome Aerox 5 and 9 to the family 🖱: https://t.co/FEe3TUjokv pic.twitter.com/2CkXNaXNav — SteelSeries (@SteelSeries) April 12, 2022

The Aerox 9 boasts an 18 button design perfect for assigning all your MOBA and MMO needs and it weighs just 89g. Similarly, the Aerox 5 has nine buttons for this purpose coming in at 74g for its wireless version and just 66 for the cabled variant.

Both of the wireless devices boast a battery life of 180 hours with fast charging to get back into the game with little downtime.

All three mice use SteelSeries AquaBarrier protection, which provides an IP54 rating. This means you won’t need to worry about any damage from dust, dirt, or water while in daily use. They also include TrueMove Air Sensors like other mice in the Aerox range.

Prices vary between models, with the most expensive being the Aerox 9 Wireless at $159.99, the Aerox 6 Wireless at $149.99, and the cheapest the Aerox 5 at $89.99.

These three new mice join the existing range of SteelSeries Aerox models which include the Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless. These previous models only boast a standard six-button configuration.