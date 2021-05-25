SteelSeries drops new esports-focused Prime line

After a quiet year from SteelSeries, the Denmark-based brand is dropping a new line of peripherals dubbed Prime.

The Prime line is inspired by the paired-down performance of the rally car that forgoes any unnecessary flair and weight. SteelSeries’ Prime collection features three new mice and a minimalist take on the Arctis headset. The brand developed this new line of peripherals alongside top esports players from around the world, according to SteelSeries. With an emphasis on substance over style, the Prime line aims to give players the best no-frills tools to secure wins.

SteelSeries’ Prime line features three different iterations of its new Prime mouse. Prime gaming mouse models include the base Prime, the Prime+, and the Prime Wireless. Each version features a right-handed ergonomic shape with a textured matte black finish to promote a secure grip.

SteelSeries loads each Prime mouse with its new Prestige optical magnetic (OM) switches. These proprietary switches blend optical switch performance with the longevity of thicker switch springs and magnetic tension. This combination of components results in a 100 million click lifespan, according to SteelSeries. For comparison, Razer’s optical switches are clocked at having a 70 million click lifespan.

Prime-Image via SteelSeries Prime+-Image via SteelSeries Prime Wireless-Image via SteelSeries

Each Prime mouse model serves a slightly different purpose to cater to a wider audience. SteelSeries’ Prime is a 69-gram mouse that provides a CPI button and nothing more. The Prime+ gives users more customization options through an onboard OLED screen while maintaining a 71-gram weight. Finally, the Prime Wireless takes the Prime formula and adds the freedom of wireless connectivity for a weight penalty at 80 grams.

Image via SteelSeries

The Arctis Prime headset pops the company’s Hi-Fi drivers into a no-frills iteration of its flagship headset. SteelSeries outfits the Arctis Prime with its new noise-isolating leatherette earpads, a retractable ClearCast microphone, detachable cable, on-ear controls, and the usual elastic headband for comfort. The headset also features a lightweight aluminum and steel alloy build for durability.

Pricing and other information can be found on SteelSeries’ official website.