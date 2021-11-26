SteelSeries Arctis Pro headset Black Friday deals

Those looking for a new SteelSeries headset can pick up the Arctis Pro on sale now at both Best Buy and Amazon.

SteelSeries is selling its premium gaming headset for $149.99 on Amazon right now—down from the usual $179.99. Best Buy will also have a deal on the headset for $10 cheaper at $169.99, while SteelSeries itself has it discounted at $119.99 on its website.

This wired headset comes with hi-fi audio using 7.1 surround sound and DTS Headphone 2.0 technology that enables spatial audio. Audio mixes between the game and a party chat can be adjusted on the fly using the dial on the USB cable. It also captures quality audio with a Discord-certified unidirectional retractable microphone with noise-canceling.

Owners of this headset will be able to use it on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. But it will only connect to consoles using a headphone jack. Furthermore, the headphones’ surround sound and spatial audio features don’t work with the consoles using the headphone jack, according to SteelSeries.

The Arctis Pro will be on sale between Nov. 25 and 29 on Amazon. It will also go on sale on Best Buy between Nov. 28 and 29. SteelSeries’s $119 deal will run through Cyber Monday, while supplies last.