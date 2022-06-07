Steel Series Aerox 5 vs Aerox 9: which is right for you?

SteelSeries is known for its high-quality gaming peripherals and their full capabilities are on the display with the newly released lightweight gaming mice the Aerox 5 and Aerox 9.

The latest two additions to the Aerox range, these products provide the same mouse form with extra side buttons for players to take full advantage of in their favorite games. Alongside their contemporaries, these are two of the bests options on the market.

If you’re after a new mouse and looking to see which of these two new mice in the SteelSeries Aerox range is the right choice for you, there are a few factors to consider. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at both, including their strong points and shortfallings to help you decide which is the best companion for your setup.

Aerox 5

Image via SteelSeries

The Aerox 5 is advertised by SteelSeries as their “Ultralight Multi-Genre Gaming Mouse,” a title that it absolutely lives up to but it can be much more than that too.

The device at first glance may appear like a reasonably standard gaming mouse, but once you take a close look you’ll see the extra five buttons provided while maintaining the slender appearance and comfort of the device. This design was debuted with SteelSeries Rival 5 mice but has been perfected with its new lightweight contemporary.

All five of these buttons are easily accessible with your thumb, but you aren’t forced to rest on them when not being used. Two of the added buttons are part of a toggle which provides good variety alongside the other traditional buttons.

When it comes to the unit itself it is extremely lightweight and the perfect size to suit gamers with larger hands, but still remain slender. Even when used for longer gaming sessions the Aerox 5 is comfortable on the hand.

This mouse performs as advertised both with its wired and wireless models. You can connect the wireless model both via Bluetooth or the included USB adapter. You’re not going to have any latency issues with any of these connection methods, however, the battery life of the wireless model can be an issue if you choose not to turn the device manually after use. During our testing, the mouse failed to meet its advertised 180 hours of battery life falling drastically short. Fortunately, charging is easy with the included USB C cable that is shared by the wireless adapter.

Aerox 9

Image via Steelseries

The biggest and most ambitious lightweight mouse in the SteelSeries range is the new Aerox 9. With 12 buttons available on the side along with the standard two mouse buttons, you’re not going to have any issues binding all of your abilities to your mouse.

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that the Aerox 9 is marketed towards MMO and MOBA gamers, but it fits better into one of these categories.

For MMO gaming, this is the perfect device—it’s extremely lightweight and comfortable while also boasting a ton of programmable buttons. When in the hand you’re not going to accidentally press any of these buttons despite resting your thumb on them as they are sturdy yet responsive.

Having all of these keys is great, but they can feel hard to distinguish between if you aren’t familiar with this style of mouse. This being the case, it might not be necessary for all MOBA gamers.

Performance-wise this mouse is as advertised. You’re getting a lightweight mouse with a ton of customization options which are only made more useful with the SteelSeries PC app. Sadly, this device from our experience does suffer the same battery issues that the Aerox 5 does. Similarly, you can easily plug this device in the charge and use it for wired play, however, it is not available in a traditional wired version.

The Verdict

Ultimately this decision should come down to exactly what you plan on using your new mouse for. Both of these mice achieve their goals of providing comfortable lightweight options that include a ton of customizable buttons to help out in the game.

If you’re an MMO gamer who loves to bind your keys to your mouse then you’re going to get the most use and value for money out of the Aerox 9. With 12 buttons, there shouldn’t be any shortage of space and once you get familiar with the device you shouldn’t have any issue distinguishing between them.

If you aren’t planning to take advantage of these 12 side buttons then we’d suggest sticking to the Aerox 5. While the extra buttons do come in a drastically different style they can be just as effective as those on the Aerox 9, but their different forms provide even more versatility.

While both models share the same shortcomings in regard to battery life, the Aerox 5 is available in a cheaper wired model so if you’re happy to keep the mouse connected then this could be the perfect choice for you.

SteelSeries has done well to provide both of these unique products in the Aerox range and ultimately you won’t be disappointed with either model.