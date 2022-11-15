Steam’s latest crash has brought to light one huge flaw with the SteamDeck

You might have to carry your whole office with you, just in case.

The Steam Deck brings all the best parts of the massive gaming platform to the palms of your hands. You can play almost any title from Steam’s unfathomable collection of video games with the power of a PC on the move.

So many excellent features highlight the reasons why to buy the Steam Deck, but there is a drawback not many people saw coming. A recent Steam crash showcased a massive flaw with the Steam Deck.

If Steam is down, the Steam Deck will also be down. If the Steam devs are working on the platform and fixing any issues, you won’t be able to play games on the move.

Gamer’s Charisma commented on the issue on Twitter. The Steam servers went down and “now the Deck is requiring to log in again before doing literally anything.”

When you can't do anything on your #SteamDeck because the steam servers are down and now the Deck is requiring to login again before doing literally anything. Wonderful. — Gamer's Charisma (@GamersCharisma) November 14, 2022

The issue here is “booting to desktop without steam running fully prevents the controller from working properly.”

The Steam Deck is accessible offline, though. You won’t be able to download and play online games, but you’ll be able to access titles as long as they’re installed on the disk. That means you’ll need to keep a mouse and keyboard in your backpack, just in case, as you’re walking around or sitting on the train.

Sometimes the Steam servers are down for hours at a time, which will force users to play with the keyboard and mouse until it’s completed.

Hopefully, this can be fixed in the near future so SteamDeck users don’t have to lug around more accessories for a supposedly completely portable gaming platform.