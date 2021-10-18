Steam reveals verification system for Steam Deck compatible games

Valve has officially announced the verification system for Steam Deck games, designed to help players and developers determine what games on Steam are optimized, playable, or unplayable on the soon-to-be-shipped portable gaming PC.

The creators of Steam are looking through every game in the library and fitting them into one of the main categories:

Verified: “Works great on Steam Deck” and checks all four Verified boxes.

Playable: “May require some manual tweaking by the user to play.

Unsupported: Not functional on Steam Deck.

Image via Valve

Games need to check four primary boxes to be considered verified:

Input: “The title should have full controller support, use appropriate controller input icons, and automatically bring up the on-screen keyboard when needed.”

Seamlessness: “The title shouldn’t display any compatibility warnings, and if there’s a launcher it should be navigable with a controller.”

Display: “The game should support the default resolution of Steam Deck (1280×800 or 1280×720), have good default settings, and text should be legible.”

System Support: “If running through Proton, the game and all its middleware should be supported by Proton. This includes anti-cheat support.”

VR games like Half-Life: Alyx will fall into the Unsupported category. Based on the screengrabs on the verification page, Death Stranding, Hades, Ghostrunner, and Portal 2 will all be Verified. Other Verified games will show up on a specific section of the Store, titled “Great on Deck.”

Team Fortress 2 is listed as Playable but not Verified. A game may be Playable but not Verified because it requires the player to bring up the on-screen keyboard, adjust graphics settings manually, or use the touch screen to navigate a launcher. TF2 doesn’t have full controller functionality, meaning it’s Playable but not Verified.

Valve is in the process of reviewing all titles on Steam for Steam Deck compatibility. The Steam Deck begins shipping in December.