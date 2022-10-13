The Steam Deck has been one of the most well-received additions to gaming since its launch, and Valve is seemingly doubling down on various ways of supporting and enhancing the player experience.

Steam Deck officially launched its dock this weekend, giving players the option of purchasing a special stand that would connect all sorts of peripherals, if they haven’t already been using a capable dock already. The handheld PC also received a big software update to improve user experience, and with all pre-order reservations filled, those that have been waiting can now order one fresh off the assembly line.

The update has led to a new feature being discovered, although not one that’s official, that’s still gotten users excited.

\Savvy players can now customize the boot up visuals to something along their tastes, and can visit places like the Boot Videos section of Steam Deck Repo or the r/SteamDeckBootVids subreddit for ideas and inspiration.

Players can outfit their Steam Deck to have customized bootup visuals based on anything from Cyberpunk to Futurama to Star Wars to even the classic Windows startup.

How to customize your Steam Deck bootup animation

Any Steam Deck user that has the most recent update can access the file folders needed for a custom bootup. Go to Desktop mode, then open the file explorer. Hit the menu sandwich icon and select Show Hidden Files, or type Ctrl+H.

Then from the Home folder, go to .steam/root/config and create a folder called “uioverrides.” IN that folder, create a folder called “movies”, then place the custom video you want to use in that folder and title the video “deck_startup.webm”. The video you’re using has to be in the .webm format.

Once this is done, exit out of the file explorer and reboot the Steam Deck, and your new bootup visual should play once restarted—enjoy the customization!