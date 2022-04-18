Steam Deck leads Steam top sellers

After five weeks of sitting in the number two spot on the top sellers by revenue list, Valve’s Steam Deck has swooped into the number one spot, as pointed out by Tom’s Hardware.

Mostly including games, save for Valve’s Index VR Kit, the top sellers by revenue chart was previously dominated by Elden Ring and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which have seen consistently strong numbers since their respective releases. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has broken the record for the franchise’s previous concurrent player count. Elden Ring, on the other hand, has sold 12 million copies as of mid-March.

While the Elden Ring and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have the numbers, the Steam Deck has the pricing. Being drastically more expensive than either title, the Steam Deck starts at $399 and reaches up to $649 in its highest-specced form, which is a main contributor to its rise on the top sellers by revenue chart.

Valve hasn’t had the best luck with hardware, with many pointing to the discontinued Steam Controller and Steam Machines as prime examples. However, the company’s Index VR Kit is still alive and kicking on the chart, likely due to its comparatively astronomical price. Still, the Steam Deck seems to be performing well despite the lack of transparency when it comes to Valve’s disclosure of reservation numbers.

Reservations for the Steam Deck are open but will not begin shipping until Q3 2022, which would mean October or later. Valve has previously indicated that it plans to surmount supply chain issues and gradually ramp up production to meet demand.