Steam Deck is now home to over 2,000 ‘Verified and Playable’ games

The Steam Deck has surpassed 2,000 Verified and Playable titles, Valve revealed in a tweet. Considering where these numbers were a couple of months ago, Valve looks to have kept busy.

Valve’s handheld launched Feb. 25 to fairly positive reception, but its library of Verified titles wasn’t quite as strong as it is today. At launch, there were only about 400 Verified games and 327 Playable games. Since then, Valve has gradually been chipping away at the Steam catalog, verifying titles when possible and also tagging them as Playable if the experience doesn’t check its four boxes: input, display, seamlessness, and system support.

Happy Friday! No jokes today, but just wanted to note that we've recently passed 2,000 Verified and Playable titles for Steam Deck, over half of which are Steam Deck Verified! 🎉



Having a library of 2,000 Verified and Playable games is heartening for early adopters, but there are plenty of games that have been deemed Unsupported by Valve. Looking at the Steam Deck Verified games list, there are about 721 Unsupported titles. This is partially attributed to anti-cheat software like BattlEye and Easy Anti-Cheat. Because of these restrictions, games like Destiny 2, Rainbow Six Siege, Halo Infinite, Fortnite, and more are marked Unsupported on Steam Deck.

But not all games that are Unsupported will eventually come to the Steam Deck. While some games like Apex Legends have found a way to make it work on the Steam Deck, other developers aren’t as open. Addressing the question of whether Fortnite would get Steam Deck support via an anti-cheat update, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney demonstrated that not all Unsupported games have a bright outlook.

“Fortnite no, but there’s a big effort underway to maximize Easy Anti Cheat compatibility with Steam Deck,” said Sweeney in a tweet.

Despite some titles likely never receiving Steam Deck support, 2,000 titles is a huge step up from the combined total of 726 Verified and Playable games back at launch. Valve continues to verify games on the daily, with new releases like Elden Ring already being designated as Verified.