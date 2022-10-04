Steam Deck blows past million-sold milestone and already has new heights in its sights

The wait looks like it's worth it.

The Steam Deck creators have sung their own console praises, with Valve confirming the portable console reached over one million units shipped since its release just a year ago.

The portable Valve Steam Deck console was released on Feb. 22, 2022, and is already starting to rival other consoles on the market.

The Nintendo Switch competitors updated fans in a YouTube discussion, explaining the new improvements to Steam Deck and desktop mode. The Gaming on Linux YouTube channel gave fans a sneak peek into the Steam Deck’s progress and updates.

The KDE spokesperson said “they’re still processing back-orders” meaning there are still more sales to add to their tally. This is not the end, however; Steam Deck creators are expecting a “surge” of orders as the portable console becomes more available.

Valve’s Steam Deck opens a lot of possibilities for general gaming.

Similarly to the Switch, the Steam Deck can be used portably and hooked up to a TV or monitor. Users can connect their keyboards and mouse to the Steam Deck, and even install Windows as an operating system.

It’s virtually a PC in the palm of your hands. It smashes rivals with its almost unlimited game selection, with the whole collection of Steam integrated on the Steam Deck, players can play whatever they want.

This milestone spells success for Valve and the Steam Deck and with this happening in such a short period of time, there are bound to be more milestones smashed soon too.