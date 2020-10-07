Sony’s official PS5 teardown video reveals the console’s specs

Sony released the official PlayStation 5 teardown video today. The VP in the mechanical design department, Yasuhiro Ootori, opened the console and explained each component of the hardware.

He provided details on everything visible while he opened it up, pointing out the materials used and how they help make a next-gen console. It might seem easy to make one yourself, but don’t try this at home since there’s a risk of exposure to laser radiation, electric shock, or other injuries.

The company started creating its next-gen console in 2015, two years after the launch of the PS4. Beyond just the specs, fans can now see and understand the intricacies of creating the PS5.

Here’s the list of the specs and major details presented in the PS5 teardown video:

Size: 104mm wide, 390mm high, and 2600mm deep

One USB Type-C port, three Type-A Hi-Speed USB port, a Lan port, an HDMI port, and a power port

Double-sided air intake fan with 120mm diameter and 45mm thick

Two dut catchers near the fan that can be vacuumed out to clean the console

An Ultra HD Blu-ray drive unit

CPU with eight cores and 16 threads that run up to 3.5 GHz, the x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen2”

GPU runs up to 2.23 GHz and delivers 10.3 TFLOPS, the AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine

eight GDDR6 with a maximum bandwidth of 448GB per second

The storage uses an onboard 825GB SSD with a custom SSD controller

Liquid meral as the TIM to ensure long-term, stable, and high cooling performance. It took two years to prepare this cooling method

A Golden heatsink

It only took around seven minutes to remove all of the PS5’s parts. Fans may notice how so much power ends up being so small inside the box. Sony highlighted how the console will run quietly and won’t heat up.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release in November and will cost $499.99. There will also be an all-digital edition priced at $399.99.