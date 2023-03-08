Sony’s latest PS5 update finally brings Discord support almost 2 years after partnership announcement

Voice chat with friends regardless of platform used to be a dream.

It took nearly two years but Discord voice chat is finally available on PlayStation 5 as part of the console’s latest firmware update 7.00.

With the advent of crossplay throughout the past few years, Discord has become invaluable for players to chat with their friends who are playing the same games on a different platform. Now, PS5 players, PC players, and Xbox players can all use Discord together on their platform of choice.

Screengrab via PlayStation

The partnership between PlayStation and Discord was originally announced on May 3, 2021, so it was a long and painful wait for PS5 players looking to chat with their friends without needing to use a second device. The wait was made worse considering Xbox received Discord support before PS5, despite the Sony partnership coming first.

The other big change in the 7.00 update is support for 1440p displays, including support for variable refresh rate at 4K. It also added support for easy transfer of PS5 data to another PS5 console, support for voice commands to save video clips, and more.

Read on for the full list of patch notes for the firmware update, available now and rolling out to all regions throughout the day.

PS5 7.00 firmware update patch notes

Version: 23.01-07.00.00

Main features in this system software update

1440p video output has been expanded on PS5.

VRR (variable refresh rate) is now supported for 1440p resolution.

More modes and HDMI devices are now supported. To check if your HDMI device supports this, go to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > Test 1440p Output .

VRR (variable refresh rate) is now supported for 1440p resolution. More modes and HDMI devices are now supported. To check if your HDMI device supports this, go to > > > . You can now transfer data between PS5 consoles.

Easily transfer all of your PS5 data to another PS5. This process doesn’t remove or modify your data on your original PS5.

Easily transfer all of your PS5 data to another PS5. This process doesn’t remove or modify your data on your original PS5. You can now join Discord voice chats on your PS5.

Link your Discord account to your account for PlayStation Network. Use the Discord app on your mobile device or computer to get a Discord voice chat going on PS5. You can also let your Discord friends see when you’re online and what you’re playing.

Link your Discord account to your account for PlayStation Network. Use the Discord app on your mobile device or computer to get a Discord voice chat going on PS5. You can also let your Discord friends see when you’re online and what you’re playing. Voice Command now supports using your voice to save video clips of your gameplay.

Say “Hey PlayStation, capture that!” to save a video clip of your recent gameplay. The default duration saved is based on your settings.

You can also save a specific duration of your gameplay, from 15 seconds to 60 minutes. For example, to save 5 minutes, say “Hey PlayStation, capture the last 5 minutes”.

Say “Hey PlayStation, start recording” to manually start a new gameplay recording. You can then say “Hey PlayStation, stop recording” to end the recording and save the video clip.

Currently, Voice Command (Preview) is only available in English for players with accounts for PlayStation Network in the US and UK.

Other updated features