Sony’s CEO confirms PS5 will have console-exclusive games without backward compatibility

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s (SIE) CEO Jim Ryan confirmed in an interview with gamesindustry.biz today that the next-generation PS5 will have platform-exclusive games due to Sony’s “[belief] in generations.”

“We are thinking that it is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5,” Ryan said.

The CEO cited improvements to the PS5, such as the DualSense controller, 3D audio, and upgraded hardware specs, as reasons why “people should make games that can make the most of these features.”

Related: Epic reveals Unreal Engine 5 with a tech demo running on the PlayStation 5

This is in direct contrast to Microsoft’s strategy with its upcoming Xbox Series X. The company has committed to backward compatibility with its next-generation console, announcing that “thousands of games” will be available to play on the Xbox One at launch, citing a need to “preserve and respect gaming legacies.”

PS4 owners won’t be just left in the lurch, however. Ryan said that even after Sony’s next-generation console releases, the PS4 will continue to retain a large number of its current community.

The PS4 has sold 110.4 million units, eclipsing its generational peers significantly, according to Sony’s most recent financial report in May 2020.

“That community is demonstrating an amazing stickiness, and willingness to stay engaged that, I think, the events of the past few months have just reinforced what we knew already,” Ryan said.

The CEO also confirmed that the PS5 will be launching on time and its first-party games are right on track.

“We, and our partners, seem to be coping really well. And so we are on track,” Ryan said. “We are going to launch this holiday and we’re going to launch globally. We’re really looking forward to it and it’s going to be a blast.”

In a separate interview with BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat, Ryan said the PS5’s price will remain the same despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information regarding the PS5 will be available soon. Sony announced a livestream event titled “The Future of Gaming” for its flagship console. The company is set to reveal several games along with potential details about the hardware.

You can catch the presentation kicking off at 3pm CT on June 4 on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.