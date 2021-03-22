Sony to reportedly close online stores for PSP, PS3, and PS Vita this summer

Sony is reportedly set to fully close the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, and PlayStation Vita digital stores throughout the summer. An official announcement is expected later this month, according to a report by TheGamer.

The PS3 and PSP stores will be shutting down on July 2, while the Vita’s store will close on Aug. 27, according to the report.

Once the stores go down, players will no longer be able to purchase digital copies of any games on Sony’s older systems. This also means DLC and add-ons for all titles will be unavailable to purchase and download digitally.

This would mark the first time Sony as a company is shutting down online services for systems released post-2005. The PSP hit the market in March 2005, followed by the PS3 in November 2006. The Vita is the newest of the trio, having launched in December 2011.

All three consoles have been discontinued by Sony as of 2017 when the company announced it would no longer be manufacturing new PS3 consoles in the Japanese market.

In total, the PS3 sold around 87.4 million units, the PSP sold an estimated 80 to 82 million units, and the Vita, which was widely considered an unsuccessful product despite its cult following, sold somewhere between 10 and 15 million units during their lifetimes.

For any player who’s wanted to enjoy games on any of the three platforms, the next few months might be your last chance to do so with certain games that are only available digitally. You can purchase PSP, PS3, and Vita games through the PlayStation webstore.

