Sony says PS5’s release date won’t be affected by coronavirus

Sony said in its earnings report earlier today that the PlayStation 5’s release later this year hasn’t changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite difficulties with the testing process and the qualification of product lines, “development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season,” Sony said.

Sony faced similar problems to Nintendo with a slight impact on the production of PS4 hardware due to supply chain issues, but the company is dealing with short-term demand with its current inventory and “sales are trending well.” The company shut down all Asian manufacturing plants in February following local government mandates. But in March, they went back to work.

The report also says that sales of downloadable games and PS Plus and PlayStation Now subscriber numbers have significantly increased.

Looking at other gaming companies, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, already said the Xbox Series X will launch as planned. But Nintendo reported that if the pandemic worsens, Nintendo Switch owners should expect game delays.

Everything may change, of course. It’s unclear what consequences the pandemic will have on the economy by the end of the year. The development, production, and international distribution of gaming consoles could be affected in countries facing different pandemic outcomes.

