Sony says it doesn’t expect COVID-19 to impact PlayStation 5 launch later this year

The PS5 should still be coming this holiday season.

With the uncertainty the entire world is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyday people and companies alike don’t know what to expect in the coming weeks and months.

Sony is one of those companies. And with plans to release the next-generation PlayStation 5 this holiday season, many gamers had been wondering if the pandemic would delay the console’s release.

As of today, Sony has confirmed that the PS5’s release won’t be impacted by the pandemic. It’s still on schedule to release some time this holiday season.

“A Sony spokeswoman said it doesn’t see any notable impact on the launch of its next-generation game console PlayStation 5 planned at the end of this year,” according to a report by Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki.

Sony has seen a decline in its stock market shares by about 10 percent thus far thanks in large part to the pandemic. Like many other companies, Sony has been forced to revise its financial forecast for the year.

In these uncertain times, no one knows what’s coming next. But for now, gamers everywhere can still look forward to the PS5 hitting shelves later this year.