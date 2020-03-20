Sony says an “overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles” will be playable on PS5

Sony posted an update today on this week’s PlayStation 5 presentation, confirming that it expects most of the PS4’s catalog of games to be backward compatible on the new console.

“With all of the amazing games in PS4’s catalog, we’ve devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5,” Sony said in an update on the PlayStation Blog. “We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5.”

In Mark Cerny’s presentation earlier in the week, he said that most of the PS4’s top 100 games would be playable on the PS5. This new number is obviously bigger, confirming that the company is aiming for full backward compatibility for PS4 titles.

The PS5 is also expected to boost PS4 games to play better.

“We’re expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions,” Sony said. “We’re currently evaluating games on a title-by-title basis to spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers.”

It seems like the backward compatibility of PS4 titles on the PS5 is still a bit of a work-in-progress. But with the PS5 expected to release during this year’s holiday season, there’s still time to hammer out all the details.

“We have already tested hundreds of titles and are preparing to test thousands more as we move toward launch,” Sony said. “We will provide updates on backward compatibility, along with much more PS5 news, in the months ahead.”