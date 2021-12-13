Sony reveals PS5 console covers, new DualSense controller colors

Blue, pink, and purple join red, black, and white in the PS5 color universe.

Colored faceplates for the PlayStation 5 will launch early next year alongside three new colors for the DualSense controller, Sony announced today.

Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple are the names of the new colors for PS5’s offerings, joining the already-existing Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, and default white.

A galaxy-inspired palette comes to PS5 🌌



Introducing new PS5 console covers, available starting January 2022 in select regions.

Sony says the console covers will launch in January 2022 at participating retailers. The covers are added by removing the original white PS5 console covers and replaced easily enough by just “[clicking] your new ones into place.”

More specifically, black and red covers will be available in January 2022 while Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue covers will launch in select regions “during the first half of 2022.” Both the PS5 with the blu-ray drive and the driveless PS5 Digital Edition will have their own console covers.

The DualSense controllers are set to release in January on PlayStation Direct but will be made available through other retailers on Feb. 11. Outside of the color scheme, the controller is the same as the stock white DualSense.

Colors from space, to your DualSense wireless controller 🌠🎨



First details on Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple DualSense controller colors. Launching globally in January 2022.

Controllers will retail for $74.99 while the console covers are priced at $54.99. Both can be pre-ordered on the PlayStation website.