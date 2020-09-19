Sony reveals large install size of some PS5 games

PlayStation 5 players can still expect large download sizes on the new console. Sony unveiled the install size for some of the new titles featured on the the PS5 today.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, an exciting new game featuring the iconic superhero, will require a minimum of 50GB to install according to the PlayStation website. The Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, which includes a remastered version of the original Spider-Man PS4 title, will require a minimum of 105GB to install.

The remastered version of the PlayStation game Demon Souls will require a minimum of 66 GB to install, which indicates that most games will likely take up a decent amount of memory. The PS5 will launch with an 825GB SSD, so players will be able to enjoy a number of games. Players can also only install the parts of games they need to limit how much space each game takes.

PS5 owners can always purchase an external SSD to expand the memory of the console, but this will likely be an expensive option for the foreseeable future. Compatible PS5 drives will eventually lower in price during the PS5’s life cycle, so waiting and installing games carefully might be your best bet for the time being.

The Xbox Series X and Series S come with a 1TB NVMe SSD and NVMe SSD respectively, so the large download sizes will be a problem on both platforms.

Large game installs have become standard procedure for most console gamers. The next-generation consoles seem to follow the same pattern but with more options to save memory and space.