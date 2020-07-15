Sony reportedly doubling production of PS5 to 10 million units

Sony plans to increase the production of the PlayStation 5 to 10 million units this year due to the rising demand for the console, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The company reportedly initially planned to produce five to six million PS5 units by the end of March 2021. But now, Bloomberg reports that Sony is looking to produce nearly double that amount before the PS5’s launch, which is scheduled for this holiday season.

But even with this increase in production, Sony may still face a challenge in terms of delivering the extra consoles on time. The majority of these consoles are manufactured in China and it takes months for the shipments to get to the U.S. and Europe via ocean lines. Sony could try to use air cargo for faster deliveries like it did in 2013 for the launch of the PS4, but airlines are limited right now due to COVID-19.

Nintendo faced a similar problem earlier this year. The company struggled to refill its stock of the Nintendo Switch console in March, but its supply returned to normal by the end of June.

Mass production of the PS5 began last month and half of the extra units should be done by September, according to Bloomberg. This first batch will reportedly be used as stock at launch and for the holiday shopping season. The other five million units will be finished between October and December, according to Bloomberg, so retailers might not receive them until the first quarter of 2021.

When the PS4 was released in November 2013, it took eight months for the console to hit 10 million units sold in August.