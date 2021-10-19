Sony reportedly breaks Nintendo’s 33-month streak as PS5 tops monthly U.S. hardware sales

PlayStation has been leading the race against its contemporary Xbox in the next-gen console wars, but this month, the company has come out on top ahead of another gaming giant that has dominated the American market since early 2019.

According to reports, PlayStation has broken Nintendo’s 33-month streak as the highest-selling gaming hardware in the United States. Data collected by the NPD Group claims that PlayStation during the month of September accumulated a larger dollar value of sales than the Nintendo Switch despite the limited units on sale.

September 2021 US NPD THREAD – September 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories grew 3% when compared to a year ago, reaching an September record $4.4 billion. YTD spending reached $42.3B, a 12% increase versus a year ago. pic.twitter.com/vjMnlgJ4OM — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 18, 2021

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, although production shortages have slowed things drastically and made it very difficult for fans to get their hands on the device. It seems things are improving, though, as the latest sales figures would reflect more users getting their hands on this new hardware.

Nintendo’s Switch still leads the pack on unit sales throughout the year so far, but with momentum shifting in favor of Sony’s flagship, which has now become the best selling in dollar value, the PS5 could take the thrown in the coming months also. According to NPD Group’s data, hardware sales were up 49 percent year-over-year in September, with buyers spending $412 million in total.

While PlayStation may be ahead right now, the Switch took over from the PS4 leading monthly U.S. sales back in November 2018, holding its place for years, so it wouldn’t be a shock if Nintendo reclaim the throne once again.