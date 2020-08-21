Sony reiterates that the PlayStation 5 will launch this holiday season, despite ongoing pandemic struggles

Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 is still on target to release this year, according to an interview with GamesIndustry.

With many games seeing delays this year with the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19, there’s been some concern about whether Sony’s upcoming PS5 will hit its scheduled release window of the 2020 holiday season.

Eric Lempel, the SVP and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said this year is different than any other console launch in the company’s past.

“It’s a massive challenge on every front,” Lempel said. “Not just for the parts of the organization that I oversee, but for all parts of the organization. The nice thing is that we’re pulling it together. We will launch this year—that will happen—and from my end we will absolutely make sure that we will bring all of the magic and all of the excitement of launches that we have had in the past.”

Lempel said if things were normal, Sony would be out and about around the world with demo stations at live events so that people could go hands-on with the PS5. Without that luxury, the company has had to get creative with how to handle the console’s debut. The first PS5 ad, titled “Play Has No Limits,” is the first effort.

“It’s more challenging than ever, but our gamers expect a lot from us,” he said. “It’s a chance to celebrate the beginning of a new generation. This spot kicks off PlayStation 5 marketing efforts, and this is just the beginning. So you can see this as the initial entry. Hopefully it looks high quality, hopefully it captures the imagination of the viewer, and from here, it just gets bigger and better.”

The PS5 is due to launch some time this holiday season, although a release date and price have still yet to be announced.