Sony quietly adds PS5 Remote Play app to the PS4 menu

When you get your hands on a PS5, you won’t have to immediately shelve your current console for the new thing in town.

Sony added a PS5 Remote Play App to the PS4 system menu this morning. It allows users to remotely connect to a PS5, opening up the option for consumers to stream next-generation content to the PS4.

This will make it easier for users to have multiple gaming stations set up at home. You could play PS5 games from the comfort of your bedroom even if your next-gen console is situated in the living room, for example.

This could also function as a workaround for users who prefer their current controllers to the new DualSense controllers. In a blog post from August, Sony clarified that the DualShock 4 and third-party controllers will only have limited compatibility with its next-gen console and won’t work on PS5 games.

“We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller,” Sony said.

The PS5 is launching on Nov. 12. Sony recently confirmed that launch day sales will be online-only, asking consumers to “be safe” and “stay home.”