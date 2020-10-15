Sony provides first look at PS5’s user interface

Sony gave fans a sneak peek at the PlayStation 5’s user experience in a State of Play video today. The 11-minute video showcases the main features of the new interface and how they work in the next-gen console.

There are three major features shown in the video: the Control Panel, Activity cards, and Friend Parties. The user experience overall is much more integrated and allows for multitasking similar to a web browser tab.

The Control Panel

This is the main feature that binds the system together. The Control Panel is accessible at any time by pressing the PlayStation button. This is where the user will find almost everything while playing a game.

A user can check notifications, see who’s online, manage the controller, or turn off the console’s power, for example. But the main feature is the new cards system. Everything is organized via cards that show official news, recently created media, and activities.

Walkthroughs directly on the screen

Activity cards will show players information about key objectives they haven’t completed yet. The system even estimates how much time it’ll take them to complete the goal.

Some activities allow players to jump directly to the phase they wish to complete. And if they’re stuck, the Game Help feature offers official gameplay hints or walkthroughs that can be seen side-by-side with the game running. The Game Help feature is only available for PlayStation Plus members, though.

More than just voice chats

Connecting with friends goes beyond voice chatting on the PS5. The Dual Sense controller has an integrated microphone that allows players to easily chat while running a game. You can also share your screen or watch a friend share theirs while playing your game.

Users can also share media with Friend Parties and send a message without having to type with a controller because the PS5 supports voice dictation in several languages, making it easier to send messages.

The video also showcased the Home Screen. Each game has its own hub, which features activities and related news. Some PS4 games will have this feature as well.

The Explore tab brings together all the games, but not everyone will have this feature on day one. The PlayStation Store for PS5 is also integrated into the system this time and isn’t a standalone app anymore.

Sony warned that the video was made in a pre-production environment, so there may be some minor changes once the PS5 console launches in November.