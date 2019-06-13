Sony is working to fix Playstation 4 Error ws-37403-7 and other issues

After several hours of users reporting issues with two different error codes that have impacted their PlayStation 4 consoles, Sony has apparently fixed some of the problems.



Both error codes ws-37403-7 and ws-37398-0 were causing people to get locked out of various apps, games, and in some cases, they were told they didn’t have a PS Plus subscription.



Ask PlayStation on Twitter We’re aware that some users are experiencing issues logging into PSN. Thank you for your patience as we investigate: https://t.co/s026QGzJZr

Sony tweeted it was aware and working on the problems after thousands of users turned on their PS4 systems and found out they couldn’t use any of the apps or services on them. The error codes looked to affect a lot of features across the PlayStation Network.



No permanent damage to anyone’s console has been reported, making this a rather harmless issue, but according to many users on Twitter and Reddit, some people are still having problems.



In addition to the relatively old issues, a new issue is also plaguing some users who managed to get past the first two.



Error np-31970-0 is popping up when players try and create or join parties. This can result in the entire party application crashing or just being unable to join any party. This is a much more common error, but there is still no known fix outside of waiting for Sony to do it.



The best recommendation for fixing these issues if you are having them is trying to restart your PS4. That could fix some of the errors, but outside of that, it is up to Sony and its support team to stop these errors from happening.

For more information, you can check the official service status checker on the PlayStation site.