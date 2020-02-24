Sony patent suggests the DualShock 5 could feature biofeedback sensors

A new patent by Sony suggests that the DualShock 5, the PlayStation 5’s main controller, will have sensors to gather biofeedback.

The sensors in place on the back and front of the controller will measure things like heart rate and even sweat secretion, according to RespawnFirst.

Image via RespawnFirst

The biofeedback gathered by the controllers will reportedly be used to alter a user’s gaming experience. Imagine a horror game that responds to how scared you are, judged by your heart rate or how sweaty your palms are getting.

The patent also mentions the use of the PlayStation’s camera as well, using images captured of the player. The goal is to provide “an immersive and highly interactive experience for players.” It’s also designed to work with virtual reality, too.

“There is a desire in computer gaming to provide an immersive and highly interactive experience for players, so as to enhance the enjoyment of the player,” the patent reads. “This has become of particular interest with the increasing availability of head-mounted displays.”

The PlayStation 5 is due to launch this holiday season.