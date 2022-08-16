Sony might be making its own launcher for its PC games

References to a PlayStation PC launcher were found in the files embedded in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, verified by VGC, which could suggest that Sony is planning its own launcher for its PC games.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launched on PC last week and the files found could indicate that Sony is planning to follow in the footsteps of many other game publishers like Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard, and EA by making its own launcher for its PC titles.

In the same files, it was found that there could also be account linking for PlayStation Network. Sony could also be planning to link PC players to PSN and give in-game bonuses after completing the link.

Right now, all of the PlayStation-exclusive titles that have been brought to PC have been sold on the Epic Games Store and Steam platforms. Making a PlayStation-exclusive launcher will add another platform for games to be sold on. It is possible that Sony could remove games that currently exist on Steam and Epic Games Store so that they are exclusively purchased and played through the new launcher, but nothing about the removal of games from Steam or Epic Games Store platforms has been communicated from Sony.

On the upside, it’s possible that PlayStation could implement a system where the PC launcher and PSN are connected, meaning that if players buy a title for a PlayStation console, they can get that same title on PC for little to no cost. Fans are also wondering if games that are available on PC that fall under the PSN Plus, Extra, or Premium tiers will be available under that subscription on PC, much like Game Pass for Microsoft.

Sony has not yet commented on the existence of the files, so fans will have to wait to see if the launcher ever comes to fruition.