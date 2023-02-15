Sony is reportedly developing PS5 wireless earbuds, new headsets

These new headphones and earbuds are looking to be a successor to the Pulse 3D.

Sony is developing new headphones and earbuds for the PlayStation 5, according to a report by Insider Gaming, with a release date window ranging from April 2023 to March 2024.

The earbuds reportedly have a five-hour battery life and will have a charging case that can be charged via USB-C cable, while the headphones don’t have any leaked specs aside from it being released at the same time and having similar functionality to another of Sony’s headphones lines, the Inzone H7.

The physical appearances of these earbuds and headphones are still unknown but after seeing what Sony did with Pulse, they may release a white and black version first before releasing more color variants to the public.

This development of new gaming audio equipment is interesting because Discord integration is supposedly coming to the PS5 next month. With more audio options landing on the platform, there’s every chance Sony wants to throw their oft-famed audio development weight around a little more it comes to gamer sales.

Considering the new headsets and earbuds are slated to arrive around a year after the supposed Discord integration, it may mean Sony can splash in additional features that can only be found in the exclusive PS5 headsets too.

Whether it comes with new features or not, it’s certainly exciting news; Sony doesn’t just make games, it’s also a very reputable audio company producing spectacular headphones like the WH-1000XM4s and its earbuds counterparts the WF-1000XM4s.

Though its naming sense is a little confusing, Sony is definitely still one of the top audio brands. One of its older headphones, the MDR7506, is still a staple in studios to date.