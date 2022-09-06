Sony introduces new Gray Camouflage line of PS5 accessories

PlayStation maker Sony has revealed a new line of camouflage-themed accessories for the PlayStation 5.

Known as the Gray Camouflage Collection, the group of accessories includes a new DualSense wireless controller, a new Pulse 3D headset, and a new console cover, all of which are covered in the requisite gray camouflage print. A blog post and a short trailer accompanied the reveal of all three accessories.

Gray Camouflage Collection pre-orders open on Sept. 15 worldwide. The Gray Camouflage DualSense controller will be in stock on Oct. 14 in the official PlayStation store for customers in a handful of countries, including the U.S. It will be available at other participating U.S. retailers on Oct. 28. The Gray Camouflage PS5 cover will be in stock on Oct. 14 and will remain exclusive to the official PlayStation store. Covers will be available for both the disc drive and digital-only versions of the PS5. The Gray Camouflage Pulse 3D headset will not be available until December.

During Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, Sony revealed another new controller: the modular DualSense Edge, which can be customized with unique thumbsticks, caps, buttons, and more. The controller doesn’t yet have a release date, but Sony has promised to share more about it in the coming months. The company appears to be leaning heavily into peripherals as a way to allow players to personalize their PlayStation 5, both in a cosmetic manner and through the way they interact with games via controllers and headsets.

Sony plans to release more information on the Gray Camouflage Collection via the PlayStation official store prior to its release.