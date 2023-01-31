Sony halves PlayStation VR2 headset production after underwhelming number of pre-orders

Sony’s latest addition to its hardware lineup came to life in the form of its PlayStation VR2 headset. The device is Sony’s version of a virtual reality headset that was set to compete with the top names in the market. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan and the reality of the situation is that Sony’s offering to the VR market may be falling short of its initial expected projections.

According to a report from Bloomberg today, due to the supposed lack of interest shown by customers as recorded through pre-order sales, Sony has taken a backseat approach to the continued production of their PlayStation VR2 headset. This is down to the device sales falling far short of the numbers it was hoping for and Sony’s response to this outcome has been to cut down on the production of its VR2 headset by 50 percent.

This brings down the projected shipment output to about roughly a million devices, having been slashed from the initial two million units. If the demand improves throughout these coming months, Sony could change that number to 1.5 million units instead. The PlayStation VR2 headset is currently priced at $549.

The PlayStation VR2 headset is slated for a Feb. 22 release and despite the initial hype, there seems to be less excitement now than there was before. This could be down to the VR sector still being an untapped market in terms of fully realizing its future potential. With the release date rapidly approaching, only time will tell if these numbers will improve.