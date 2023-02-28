Sony dropped a new PS3 system update completely out of the blue

The old console is still going strong.

Sony has proven its commitment to supporting older consoles with the release of a PlayStation 3 software update today.

The PS3 was released in November 2006 in North America and Japan and hit Europe and Australia a few months later in March 2007. The system has since been replaced with the subsequent PS4 and PS5, but that hasn’t stopped Sony from maintaining the classic console.

As reported by Insider Gaming, the PS3 System Software Update 4.90 was released today. The update requires 200MB of free space to download and “improves system performance,” according to the PlayStation website.

The last PS3 System Update, Version 4.89, introduced a required password when signing into the PlayStation Network for “enhanced account protection,” according to the PlayStation website.

It’s unclear exactly what the latest update entails, but it’s nice to see that the console isn’t being completely ignored. Fans who boot up their PS3 should automatically be prompted with the update if they’re connected to the internet.

This is also an excellent time to dig the system out of your closet to revisit older titles that are only available on the seventh-generation console. The PS3 offers backward compatibility on dozens of PS1 and PS2 titles, some of which aren’t available on the PS4 or PS5.

It is also fun to revisit older consoles and compare them to their latest counterparts, showing just how far gaming has come in the past two decades.