Sony could reveal its roster of next-gen PS5 games in June

It's getting close to that time of the year.

PlayStation fans could learn more information about Sony’s next-gen games soon because the company has back-to-back events lined up for this summer, according to a report by VentureBeat.

While we have some idea of what’s inside a PS5, Sony has yet to share a render of the console or games to look out for. Things may start heating up in this regard, though, since the company has multiple public showings scheduled for next month.

Sony has one planned event that should take place in early June. It was originally scheduled for June 4 but new reports suggest that the company could be moving the event while still aiming for an early June timeline.

While it’s unknown how shifting the date could affect Sony’s plans, the developer reportedly intended to put together a roster of both first-party and third-party next-gen games for the original schedule.

Sony hasn’t confirmed when it will showcase the physical console but the company also has a State of Play video presentation scheduled for early August. The video series has a reputation of introducing upcoming games and new features to the PlayStation world.

Though Sony could choose to reveal any further information on the console in blog posts, the PS4’s look, price, and release date were all revealed in June 2013 while also opening up for pre-orders.