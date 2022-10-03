Sony claims PSVR2 will see an early 2023 launch, PS5 supply chain to drastically improve

Sony seems to be shifting into the next gear as the company claims its manufacturer is producing two million units of the PlayStation VR2 headset as soon as March 2023, according to a report by Bloomberg.

According to how the virtual reality headset performs in terms of sales, the forecasted production figure could definitely be adjusted once it releases early next year. Mass production of the PSVR2 headset began all the way back in September and hasn’t yet faced any issues in its supply chain.

Sony’s roadmap for the PSVR2 expects far greater popularity than the company’s previous generation of the virtual reality headset that was released for the PlayStation 4, which took an entire eight months to hit one million in sales, while on the other hand, the Meta Quest 2 sold 2.8 million units in its first quarter of being launched.

Sony has also acknowledged the shortage of supply in PS5 consoles ever since its launch in 2020. The company said early 2023 is a great time to be launching the PSVR2 because it will coincide with the expected relief of the PS5’s supply chain bottlenecks, which means that the public can expect a greater supply of PS5 hardware towards the end of 2022.

This will give Sony sufficient hardware for both consoles as well as headsets to start off a big marketing push, which is ideal since users would need a PS5 console in order to use the PSVR2.

The company also witnessed a 2.4 percent rise in its shares in Tokyo on Monday, proving to be the stock’s biggest jump in six weeks.