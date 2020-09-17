Sony CEO confirms PS5 will not be compatible with PS3 and older games

There's no need to dig your old games out of the garage.

The PlayStation 5 Showcase yesterday impressed the gaming community with several announcements regarding exclusive titles, new features such as the PlayStation Plus Collection, and an exclusive beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

After the showcase, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan spoke with Famitsu, where he revealed how the PS5 is not compatible with PS3 and older games.

In the interview with Famitsu, Ryan elaborated on the backward compatibility of the PS5, which was revealed previously to be compatible with 99 percent of PS4 games. Sony is aware that the PS4 has a significant player base who will likely want to enjoy previous titles on the new system.

“We keep in mind the engineering specialized for the PS5, as we produced the device,” Ryan said. “In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; we thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PS5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4.”

Ryan confirmed that they did not have time to implement compatibility with older titles from the PS1, PS2, and PS3.

“While implementing that (PS4 compatibility), we also focused our efforts on taking in the high-speed SSD and the new controller DualSense at the same time,” Ryan said. “So, unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the implementation of such compatibilities.”

This news might be disappointing to fans who hoped to enjoy some of their older titles on the new console. Some games will likely be released digitally or remastered, but some titles will likely need their original consoles.

Despite this, there are several new titles coming on the PS5 which should help fans numb the pain.