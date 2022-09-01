Every video game collector’s goal is to have one of everything and someone who almost achieved this is offering their loot as a whole for a hefty price—but it’s not unreasonable.

A new eBay listing from French console collector Kaori30 is offering 2,400 (yes, 2,400) different consoles for the price of €984,000.

That lands right around one million USD after conversion.

You’re probably wondering, how are there even more than 2,000 different consoles? The answer is simple: not only will you get each of the popular devices over the last 50 years, you’ll also get a ton of limited edition versions, some of which were never even released in stores.

Many of these console devices are boxed and some are even still sealed. Together this collection provides a time capsule of the years of consoles whether it be from Nintendo, SEGA, Sony, or Microsoft.

It’s not just console devices that come with this collection purchase, but you’ll also get a variety of games and other video game memorabilia to fill out your collection. Do keep in mind that on top of the massive price tag if you were to cop this purchase you’d need to find quite a large gaming room to display it all.

While it’s unlikely you’ll have the funds to warrant a purchase of this magnitude, it’s still worth checking out the eBay listing to see exactly what kind of collection this amount of money could net you.

You can also check out videos of the collection coming together over the years here.