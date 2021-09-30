Small but mighty: SteelSeries Prime Mini and Mini Wireless mouse review

After dropping the Prime line of gaming mice in June, SteelSeries once again found itself in the hands of high-profile players like FaZe Clan’s Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken. Now, SteelSeries is doubling down on the success of the full-sized lineup with a couple of miniature updates to the tried-and-true formula.

The Prime Mini and Prime Mini Wireless successfully downsize the highlights of the original line while making the shape more accessible for certain grip users and those with smaller hands.

Nuts and bolts

Photo by Colton Deck Photo by Colton Deck Photo by Colton Deck Photo by Colton Deck

SteelSeries’ Prime Mini line consists of two right-handed ergonomic mice, the Prime Mini and the Prime Wireless. There’s little difference between the two iterations aside from weight and connection type. The Prime Mini drops from the Prime’s 69-gram weight to 61 grams, while the Prime Mini Wireless weighs in at 73 grams, just under the original’s 80-gram weight. Both mice feature the shape and an identical feature set to the standard Prime gaming mice.

Among the key features returning for the Prime Mini line are the Prestige optical magnetic switches. These switches use a proprietary blend of optical and magnetic tension that aims to avoid metal-on-metal contact. SteelSeries also clocks these switches at 100 million clicks, which outpaces many competitors.

Photo by Colton Deck

Also returning is the grip-affirming, matte black textured coating. This coating is one of the more subtle features that flies under the radar but would otherwise be missed. It’s nothing that will outright improve your game but repels oil and fingerprints with ease, making grip feel more manageable in tense situations.

Both the Prime Mini and Mini Wireless also share identical sensors to their full-size siblings. The Prime Mini shares the original Prime’s TrueMove Pro sensor capable of 18,000 CPI and a malfunction speed of 450 IPS. Similarly, the Prime Mini Wireless and Prime Wireless feature the TrueMove Air sensor with up to 18,000 CPI and a lesser malfunction speed of 400 IPS.

Prestigious

Image via SteelSeries

The most intriguing element of the Prime lineup is its Prestige OM switches. SteelSeries proprietary design provides a soft but speedy actuation accompanied by an almost mismatched snapping sound. Like the Kailh 8.0 switches found in the Pwnage Ultra Custom Symm 2, the Prestige OM switches have a bark far louder than their bite. The dichotomy between feel and sound might throw some of the pickier users but took little to no time to get over.

Photo by Colton Deck

Side buttons on the Prime Mini series feel inconsistent compared to each other. Both buttons feel responsive in their own way, but the mouse button four sounds slightly sharper at times. On the other hand, the mouse three button feels a bit weightier. These minor differences are likely due to the mouse shape and button position since palm gripping seems to dampen the sharp mouse four sound. A highlight for both buttons is that their slender shape doesn’t make it difficult to differentiate between the two.

The miniature elephant in the room

Photo by Colton Deck

It’s becoming common for manufacturers to release miniature versions of their top-performing mice. Razer fans saw this trend hit with the Razer Viper Mini and Glorious fans saw it in the Model O-. While the Prime line wasn’t overly large, it felt like it could benefit from losing a few millimeters here and there.

The Prime Mini and Mini Wireless see a .20-inch decrease in length, a .07-inch drop in width, and a .07-inch reduction in height. While these numbers don’t seem like much on paper, they do feel substantial in hand. Claw grip remains comfortable, while palm grip will be slightly easier for those with smaller hands. Fingertip grip is more manageable with the Prime Mini, but it doesn’t feel like the go-to grip style for this mouse. Overall, the Prime shape shrinks nicely, even if only by a nominal amount on paper.

For reference, our reviewer’s right hand measures 7.7 inches (195mm) in length and 4.1 inches (104mm) in width, placing their hand within the medium to large range.

Minor gripes and successes

Photo by Colton Deck

SteelSeries Prime line finds success in its smaller form but not without suffering from a pre-existing issue. A minor gripe with the Prime line of mice is the Super Mesh cable and its resistance to being broken in. Over the course of testing, the Super Mesh cable never softened up and remained relatively stiff compared to many competitors. It might be that the break-in period for the Super Mesh is longer than other manufacturer’s cables but may cause discomfort during that longer break-in period.

Photo by Colton Deck

An odd success here is the 100-percent virgin-grade PTFE mouse feet. These feet seemed noticeably small on the standard Prime line of mice and didn’t always feel as quick as they should have been for PTFE feet. This time around, the feet feel more appropriately sized for the Prime Mini line.

Is this for you?

Photo by Colton Deck

SteelSeries Prime Mini and Prime Mini Wireless handily take the Prime formula and pack it into a slightly smaller package. In being smaller, the Prime Mini line lends itself to all main grip styles, depending on preference. While there is no one-size-fits-all, the SteelSeries Prime Mini line does its best to cater to a wide range of users.

Despite all of the Prime Mini and Mini Wireless wins, a couple of issues might stick with prospective buyers. The Super Mesh cable still feels considerably stiff next to several other manufacturers, and the price of the Prime Mini Wireless feels steep compared to the Prime Mini. The same can be said with the standard collection.

If you’re looking for a versatile mouse that can comfortably support a wide range of grip styles and hand sizes, the Prime Mini and Mini Wireless are worthy candidates that check those boxes. The Prime Mini Wireless is the way to go if you’ve got deeper pockets, considering you won’t have to deal with the Super Mesh cable. If not, the Prime Mini won’t tank your ranked climb, but the Super Mesh cable will need some extra time to break in.

On a final note, there should really be a left-handed version of the Prime and Prime Mini.

Pros

Smaller size increases accessibility for some

Matte coating

Prestige OM switches feel unique and responsive

Minimalistic design

Feet feel a bit better on smaller frame

Side buttons are defined despite slim design

USB-C connections

Cons